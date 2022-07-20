ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County reports applicant count for top division head posts

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago
Luzerne County Courthouse File photo

Luzerne County’s human resources department released the number of applicants Wednesday for two top division head posts — 23 for administrative services and 11 for operational services.

Applications were due Monday.

County Manager Randy Robertson had reposted the positions at a higher maximum salary of $99,500 and advertised the positions nationally in an effort to expand the applicant pool.

The head of administrative services oversees eight departments: elections, human resources, purchasing/acquisition, information technology, GIS/mapping, licensing/permits, community development and tourism.

David Parsnik was the last permanent administrative services head. He received $90,874 annually when he resigned in September.

The operational services division head covers engineering, roads and bridges, planning and zoning, 911, emergency management, buildings and grounds, the boiler plant and solid waste management.

Edmund O’Neill was receiving $91,087 as operational services division head when he resigned in January.

Applications for a third vacant division head position — chief solicitor overseeing the law division — were due earlier, and the county ended up receiving five responses.

Robertson has said he may be presenting a chief solicitor nominee to county council for its confirmation on July 26.

Romilda Crocamo, the last non-interim chief solicitor, received $96,444 in that division head position. Crocamo, who left county employment, had stepped away from the chief solicitor position when council appointed her acting county manager in July 2021.

The county has eight division head positions under home rule.

