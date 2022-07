The Harlingen shelter Loaves and Fishes is getting ready to see more people come through its doors to cool off from the summer heat. "Obviously, the heat is an issue for anybody that lives out in the street full time,” shelter director Donald Crouse said. “It's very easy to tuck into air conditioning for most of us, but some of these folks don't have that option."

