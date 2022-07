My son wrote a short play a few years ago, and his supervisor agreed to host a performance. He recruited his buddies to act out the parts and asked other friends who had recently formed a band to play a few songs. The show included a potluck dinner. I made homemade fried chicken. We were excited that more than seventy people attended. It was an unforgettable night of fellowship, faith, and family. We even forgot that armed guards were closely watching us.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO