Hasim Rahman Jr to lose 25% of Jake Paul fight purse for every 1lb he is overweight and could be left with just $5,000

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
 4 days ago
HASIM RAHMAN JR has revealed how he could be left with just $5,000 for his fight with Jake Paul.

The American heavyweight has signed to fight Paul at the 14st 4lb cruiserweight limit of 200lb.

Jake Paul is set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr on August 6 Credit: EPA

But due to his superior size and experience advantage, a rehydration clause was inserted into the contract.

It means Rahman cannot exceed 214lb on the morning of the bout, when he is required to hit the scales again.

There is no limit to what he enters the ring at, but the son of a legend will be docked 25 per cent of his purse for every lb over weight.

It means in theory, if Rahman is 4lb over the limit on either day, he would lose everything and be left with the $5,000 minimum.

He said on The MMA Hour: "After four ounces, after every lb that I would be over, I'm fined 25 per cent of my purse.

"Yeah see, they leave a lot of stuff out. They leave a lot of stuff out when you're dealing with Jake Paul and his antics.

"So for example, if I was to come in 202lb at the weigh in and then come in 216lb for the rehydration weigh in, then I would get the minimum, which is, I think $5,000.

"Just the minimum and that's just because of 2lb."

Rahman, 31, has fought as high as 16 stone before and at 12-1 has had over twice as many professional bouts as Paul.

The 5-0 YouTuber-turned prizefighter is also facing his first opponent with a recognised boxing record.

And as a result, the said the athletic commission had fears on sanctioning his bout with Rahman and demanded the clause.

Paul told Morning Kombat: “New York State Athletic Commission wanted to put this in place because they were worried about him having such a crazy size advantage.

"They almost didn’t wanna sanction the fight because they were concerned about his experience over mine.”

Hasim Rahman Jr has a rehydration clause in his Jake Paul fight contract Credit: EPA

Christopher Mcbride sr
2d ago

it ain't about the money...my dude just wants to shut Jake's mouth an put him in his place where he belongs...he needs to go back to YouTube an make funny videos...let the men do the boxing.

IFYOUDONTLIKEITHERELEAVE
3d ago

This kid is a joke, gets to pick his fights and his rules??? Tired of seeing these 🤡’s getting rich

Stephen West
2d ago

We should start a go fund me for this guy to put jake in the hospital! I can’t stand jake paul

