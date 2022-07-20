ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I gave my neighbour my parking spot – but now I’ve bought a car and they’re refusing to give it back

By Rianne Ison
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
NOBODY wants to fall out with their next door neighbour, as it can make your day-to-day extremely uncomfortable.

Sadly, that turned out to be the case for one person who has been left warring with their neighbour over a car parking space.

One Reddit user took to the site to ask others for their advice after finding themselves in an impossible situation where their neighbour has refused to give them their car parking space back after they kindly offered it up.

They explained: “About 8 months ago I moved into a new apartment. I didn’t have a car at the time. I worked from home and very seldom left my apartment.

“My apartment came with an assigned parking spot. And since I didn’t have a car I didn’t care if someone parked there.

“A few weeks after I moved in a neighbour noticed I didn’t have a car and came to my door and asked if they could park there. I said sure.

“They even offered to pay me $20 a month. I said it was fine and they could have it.”

But when the original car parking space owner purchased their own vehicle, they understandably wanted it back - and it didn’t go down well.

They continued: “Well, I bought a car on Saturday. At first I figured I would just park on the street. But it became apparent that parking on the street wouldn’t always be easy.

“Yesterday I came home and couldn’t find parking. I ended up parking a block away. And all I could think about was my car being broken into.

“So this morning I went to the neighbour who I gave my spot to and asked if I could please have it back. They said no. And that I gave it to them.

“I explained the situation of not having a car before, but now that I do I need the spot."

Things quickly became heated between the pair, as they locked horns over the issue.

They went on to say: “They became angry and basically told me to F off. I ended up texting the building supervisor and he told me he will be coming tomorrow to resolve the issue.”

Other Reddit users were quick to empathise with the situation and said they were glad someone would be stepping in to sort the situation out.

One wrote: “It’s YOUR parking spot. I’m assuming it’s included in your rent, since it’s assigned.

“The neighbour has no claim over it other than you did something nice. You park in that spot! If your neighbour makes a fuss over it, call the super. Good luck!”

Another was in agreement and added: “ If I let you play my video games with me it doesn't mean you own the controller. You let them use your space, and now you need it.”

Things turned nasty between the previously friendly pair Credit: Getty

Comments / 63

Catherine Crum
2d ago

You rented the spot to them. Sad for them, but you’re no longer renting it out. It’s yours whether they like it or not. Always remember, no good deed goes unpunished.

Reply(1)
25
Arielle Sircy
2d ago

It’s your space and if it’s in your rent it’s yours. Call a tow truck and have theirs moved, problem solved.

Reply(1)
25
BabyTRuth
2d ago

I would have told the neighbors my plans to buy a car. told them at the end of the month the car space is no longer available to rent.

Reply
12
Comments / 0

Community Policy