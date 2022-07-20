ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

What are drain flies and how can you get rid of them?

By Catherine Micallef
DRAIN FLIES are annoying creatures that clog up your sink or shower and make the space less clean.

This is how you get rid of the annoying insects which take over your washing spaces.

What are drain flies?

Drain flies can also be called moth flies, sewer flies, or filter flies.

They are grey and taupe in colour and although their name suggests otherwise, they actually do not fly.

They hop from one surface to another and they can live up to three weeks.

New eggs cans hatch in 48 hours, and that is why you have to act fast if you spot some, so that you do not give them the opportunity to increase in their numbers.

Drain flies are attracted to the slimy firm forming on sewers and drains inside your sink or shower Credit: Getty

What causes drain flies?

Dirty water and the slimy film that builds in drains and sewers attract them.

Such places are their favourite breeding spots - so if you spot one, try to get rid of it immediately so that you do not end up having a whole family of drain flies taking over.

How to get rid of drain flies

There are several ways to get rid of drain flies.

If you keep repeating these steps regularly, you can also prevent drain flies from ever coming back.

Clean your washing areas

Cleaning your washing areas regularly such as your sink or your shower will help to prevent drain flies.

Try to clean them up each time you use them.

If not every time, then at least do so every two weeks.

Boiling water

To get rid of the nasty insects in your drain, pour boiling water down the sink.

Repeat this method regularly and it will keep any drain flies away.

Salt and baking soda

Mix half a cup of salt and half a cup of baking soda with a cup of vinegar.

Pour them down the drain and leave them to rest overnight.

Then when you wake up in the morning, pour over some boiling hot water so that you clean away the dead drain flies and the mixture.

Create an apple cider vinegar trap

We already showed you this trick to help you get rid of fruit flies.

What you have to do is pour an inch of apple cider vinegar into a glass or a cup and cover it with a plastic bag.

Secure the bag with a rubber band and then snip off the corners of the bag to create a small hole.

Place it near the sink or area which is getting infested with drain flies, and they should start getting attracted to the vinegar and once in there, they won't be able to escape from the plastic.

Are drain flies dangerous?

Drain flies will not harm you, but they will be a nuisance when they come in large numbers.

Also, they do not really keep a place clean, so if they touch any of the food that you may have around your kitchen, then you might risk an infection.

Remember, they are hopping around sewers and drainage and, after all, that's not very hygienic.

Here are some tips to help you clean your home like a pro:

