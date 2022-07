UVALDE, TEXAS — Saturday there will be a plate sale for the families of the 21 victims in the Robb Elementary mass shooting as well as those who were injured. The sale will take place at Jardin de los Heroes Park in Uvalde and start at 11:00 in the morning. Plates will be $10. The address is 801 West Main Street Uvalde, Texas.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO