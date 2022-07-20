UNT officials confident in program's foundation, plans for future as move to American nears
University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk and athletic director Wren Baker enjoyed a few laughs and took time to celebrate last fall when the American Athletic Conference announced it would add six schools.
UNT was on the list and secured a place in a conference that already includes SMU, Tulsa and Tulane and is set to add Rice and UTSA. It’s a dream scenario to play in the same league with those regional rivals for UNT, which called a news conference and held a fan event to mark the occasion.
