ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

UNT officials confident in program's foundation, plans for future as move to American nears

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDnit_0gn3Gu4I00
Buy Now University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk, left, and athletic director Wren Baker talk about UNT’s move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference during a press conference at Apogee Stadium last fall. UNT will prepare for its move to the American throughout the upcoming school year, its last in C-USA. DRC file photo

University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk and athletic director Wren Baker enjoyed a few laughs and took time to celebrate last fall when the American Athletic Conference announced it would add six schools.

UNT was on the list and secured a place in a conference that already includes SMU, Tulsa and Tulane and is set to add Rice and UTSA. It’s a dream scenario to play in the same league with those regional rivals for UNT, which called a news conference and held a fan event to mark the occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPPvb_0gn3Gu4I00
Buy Now Expanding the North Texas Athletic Center will be a primary focus of UNT’s efforts to prepare for its move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. DRC file photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOmmG_0gn3Gu4I00
Buy Now North Texas coach Grant McCasland, left, and athletic director Wren Baker speak to the crowd after the men’s basketball team won the Conference USA West Championship last season. Jacob McCready/DRC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8ApG_0gn3Gu4I00
Buy Now North Texas softball players surround home plate to celebrate Kailey Gamble’s home run during a game last season at Lovelace Stadium. UNT has spent close to $1.5 million since Rodney DeLong took over as the Mean Green’s coach in 2018. Al Key/DRC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpA1C_0gn3Gu4I00
Buy Now North Texas quarterback Austin Aune carries the ball while trying to avoid Miami (Ohio) defensive back Silas Walters during the Frisco Football Classic at Toyota Stadium last season. It was the football team’s fifth bowl appearance in six years. DRC file photo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Trio of area athletes selected in MLB draft

Be it on the gridiron or the baseball diamond, Prosper Rock Hill alum Brenner Cox has been instrumental in helping jump-start the Blue Hawks' brief time as a varsity athletics program. But with his high school days now in the past, Cox won't have to wait long before getting to...
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

H-E-B Just Bought Land In Prosper, Texas

San Antonio-based supermarket H-E-B continues its expansion in North Texas. This week, the company bought land in Prosper on the corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway, near the town’s high school and parks. The lot size is 19.78 acres, which as The Dallas Morning News points out, is enough space for a supermarket.
PROSPER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Denton, TX
Sports
City
Rice, TX
Denton, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts offering better incentives amid teacher shortage

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — With just weeks to go, many North Texas school districts are still looking to fill their classrooms with teachers. Burnout, low pay, teaching during a pandemic and students not paying attention were among the reasons some teachers cited as  why they decided to leave the profession.Now those positions are looking to be filled and the competition is high. "The additional challenge has been how much more competitive it is right now and ultimately how fewer candidates are in the teaching pool," said Chris Goodson, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Richardson ISD. Districts like Richardson have raised their starting teacher...
RICHARDSON, TX
mckinneyonline.com

Texas has 20 of the Top-selling Master-Planned Communities in the Country

Twenty Texas communities have been named to a study of the top-selling master-planned communities through the first half of 2022 in the country. Every year since 1994, RCLCO Real Estate Consulting has conducted a national survey identifying the top-selling master planned communities by evaluating total new home sales that are reported by each individual community.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unt#American#University Of North Texas#Smu#Tulane#Utsa
mckinneyonline.com

7 Seafood Places to try Near McKinney

Sure, we may not live near the water, but there are still some pretty good seafood spots in North Dallas. We have put together a list of some of our favorites using online review sites to sort out the best ones. Twisted Tails Crawfish. Louisiana spices flavor this seafood stand...
MCKINNEY, TX
Dallas Observer

A YouTube Prankster's Predator 'Sting' Snags a Garland ISD Teacher

Back in the early 2000s, the most popular segment on NBC's news show Dateline was "To Catch a Predator." Host Chris Hansen would confront suspected child predators snagged in an online sting operation shortly before they were arrested by local police. The segment came to a screeching halt in 2008...
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

Why the alarming surge in contracts being canceled for new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth?

DALLAS — this story and other Dallas-Fort Worth business news through our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas homebuilders are seeing an alarming surge in cancelations of contracts on new homes, triggering a sharp drop in sales and pending sales last month, and a record rate of increase in new home listings in the Multiple Listing Service.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
CW33

Where people in Dallas are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Dallas between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
DALLAS, TX
KVUE

It's so hot in Texas that squirrels are splooting. Yes, splooting.

DALLAS — It's hot, y'all. And there really isn't any way of escaping it, even with a little rain across North Texas on Thursday. So perhaps we should take a page from our furry friends. No, not your dog. We're talking about squirrels. Accustomed to the elements, squirrels are...
DALLAS, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Creek banks restored after Dallas neighborhood protests

Ash Creek’s restored side, now basted in sunlight, will look nothing like the wooded bank it once was. Photo by Kristi Kerr Leonard. This is Part 2 of the Ash Creek Renovation in East Dallas. To catch you up, the banks of a beloved neighborhood creek were clearcut last year by construction workers during a $69.28 million renovation to Bryan Adams High School in East Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dallas Architect Recalls Designing ‘Best Party House’ For Infamous Candy Montgomery

April Towery: We were thrilled to find architect Stephen Chambers, the man who designed a stunning home in the late 1970s for Candy Montgomery, who infamously was acquitted of killing her friend Betty Gore with an ax. An excerpt from the true crime tome on the case reads, “They got the land for $10,000. The house eventually cost $60,000 more because they insisted that a chic Dallas architectural firm do the blueprints. They accepted the first design submitted: a cathedral look, open and airy, with a lot of exposed beams and skylights, the children’s rooms isolated from their own, an oversized double garage, and a workshop and study for Pat.”
DALLAS, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy