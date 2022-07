Michael Williamson, a security guard from Portland, Oregon, narrowly escaped from bodily injury in earlier June of this year. When Williamson got into a scuffle with an unidentified suspect, the suspect then stole Williamson’s firearm and proceeded to shoot Williamson in the chest. Luckily, an Ace Link Armor bulletproof vest with Aramid Flexcore ballistic panels was worn by Williamson, which saved his life from severe injury and even potential death. Yet here is another example for wearing body armor, which is an essential part of the everyday life of working professionals who are exposed to hostile environments of various threat levels.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO