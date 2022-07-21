ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All full-time officers at Kenly Police Department resign at once

All full-time officers working at the Kenly Police Department resigned suddenly Wednesday afternoon.

According to the former police chief, Josh Gibson, five officers, the town clerk, and the utilities clerk all resigned.

Gibson says the department was severely understaffed, which added to their stress. He says the current town manager exposed them to a lot and they were unable to do their job.

ABC11 has reached out to the town manager for comments but has not heard back.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Comments / 12

TherealisT75
2d ago

I do believe that they are making this move to gain leverage with the leadership in this town. It’s a good start, as this news will capture some headlines. Hope that their issues are addressed and the proper changes are made. We need good cops on the ground like never before.

Cookie Berkheiser
2d ago

Want to know if it's really going to happen. Some people say they will but then get cold feet. There has to be plenty of towns who would welcome some help.

Kecia Dawn Virgil-Wright
2d ago

everyone resigns cause they hire a new town manager, who is an African American woman, who say she created a hostile and stressful environment after 2 months on the job....yeah okay...so the entire police force quits along with 2 other county officials after 2 months.....yeah okayyy...Kenley, NC/johnston County is a sundown town and now they have put their 1st African American person, who is a woman, to run things🤔taking orders from a black person in a sundown town, KLAN COUNTRY, its not hard to figure out why they resign...they don't take to kindly to folks like me around those parts. RACISM AT ITS FINEST....SMH

