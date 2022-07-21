All full-time officers at Kenly Police Department resign at once

All full-time officers working at the Kenly Police Department resigned suddenly Wednesday afternoon.

According to the former police chief, Josh Gibson, five officers, the town clerk, and the utilities clerk all resigned.

Gibson says the department was severely understaffed, which added to their stress. He says the current town manager exposed them to a lot and they were unable to do their job.

ABC11 has reached out to the town manager for comments but has not heard back.

This story is breaking and will be updated.