Dow Inc. said it will have to curb some of its operations in Europe if the region reduces its natural gas use in response to Russian supply cuts. “We are looking at it from a standpoint of maintaining the business in Europe and trying to keep everything running in the event of a curtailment,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling said in an earnings call. “But that would mean that we’d have to slow something down.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO