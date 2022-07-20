ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Neobank Varo is the latest fintech to cut jobs

By Ryan Deffenbaugh
protocol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaro has laid off 75 employees as part of an effort, the neobank said, to move toward profitability. CEO Colin Walsh wrote in a blog post Tuesday that the company "must make some difficult decisions to ensure that Varo has sufficient capital to execute on our strategy and path to profitability."...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

FTX pitches plan to get Voyager customers some of their money

Customers locked out of their accounts from the Voyager Digital bankruptcy could get quicker access to part of their claims under a new proposal from FTX and Alameda Ventures. The firms, both run by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, announced the plan Friday. Under the joint proposal, customers of Voyager could start a new account with FTX with an opening cash balance funded by an early distribution of their bankruptcy claims. Customers could either withdraw the cash immediately or use it to purchase digital assets through FTX.
PERSONAL FINANCE
protocol.com

NFT lawsuits are flourishing

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: NFTs face legal challenges, stablecoin rules advance, and Varo cuts back. Inflation is a winner for Visa, CFO Vasant Prabhu said back in January, since it means spending goes up. And Visa and Mastercard collect interchange on most card transactions. The EU succeeded in reining in card fees. Will the U.S. get anywhere? Sen. Dick Durbin, he of Durbin amendment fame, is still trying. But one of the dirty secrets of fintech is that a lot of startups feast on interchange, making them willing partners with Mastercard and Visa. Merchants complain, but consumers don’t seem to care, since the fees are largely invisible to them. If anything, the savviest spenders have figured out how to game the system by shopping around for the best cash-back offers, recycling those merchant-paid fees back into their pockets.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Amazon is buying One Medical for around $3.9 billion

Amazon is buying primary health care company One Medical for roughly $3.9 billion, the companies announced Thursday morning. The company says the deal will allow it to "reinvent" health care and "dramatically improve the healthcare experience over the next several years," said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Layoffs#Bolt
protocol.com

SPONSORED CONTENT FROM ALIBABA

How global ecommerce benefits American workers and the U.S. economy: Alibaba — a leading global ecommerce company — is a particularly powerful engine in helping American businesses of every size sell goods to more than 1 billion consumers on its digital marketplaces in China. In 2020, U.S. companies completed more than $54 billion of sales to consumers in China through Alibaba’s online platforms.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

The tech hub is changing. Can workplace culture keep up?

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Kids today just don’t want to work, amiright? I am wrong. Nobody has ever really wanted to work. Today: Why experts say that tech hubs will always be tech hubs, even when people aren’t commuting into offices every day. The downturn in the economy is changing everything in tech, including big companies’ diversity goals. Plus, some personnel news.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

What should Michael Barr — the Fed's newest regulator — do first?

Good afternoon! In today's edition, we asked experts around the financial sector to reflect on Michael Barr's confirmation news and weigh in on what they thought his first priority ought to be. Questions or comments? Send us a note at braintrust@protocol.com. In July 2021, the Fed, the Office of the...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Crypto is drowning. FTX keeps swimming.

Good morning! FTX is on a spending spree and possibly looking to raise more funds. But how is it staying afloat amid the tidal wave of crashing crypto firms?. Crypto might be drowning, but FTX is swimming just fine — or at least that’s how it appears. The crypto exchange is reportedly in talks to raise more funds following its string of acquisitions.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
protocol.com

The Power of low code

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how Charles Lamanna, a rising star at Microsoft, thinks low-code apps will change how businesses operate; operations at DataRobot seem very out of order; and how Goldman Sach is trying to reach developers. Microsoft’s low-code vision. Forty years ago, there were entire...
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

DIY enterprise software support?

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why the right-to-repair movement is taking a closer look at enterprise software, the data implications of Amazon’s purchase of One Medical and enterprise tech moves. The golden goose is under attack. There are two key reasons why legacy software vendors can seemingly...
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

The new spam filter? A mandatory donation to charity.

In 2004, Bill Gates declared that within two years, email spam would no longer exist. Microsoft would make sure of it, he promised. Eighteen years later, my inbox begs to differ. According to Statista, while the global percentage of spam has shrunk since 2014, it still sat at a whopping...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy