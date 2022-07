CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX) - KWTX is helping you fill your social calendar this weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas!. The lineup is set with more than 120 films screening in the Deep in The Heart Film Festival on July 21-24 at the Waco Hippodrome. It’s a celebration with films from all over the world and gives the community a chance to interact with filmmakers in educational and networking sessions.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO