Click here to read the full article. Bindi Irwin is welcoming age 24 with a heart full of gratitude. On July 23 (July 24 in Australia), Irwin posted a series of photos of her birthday extravaganza and, between that and the caption, get ready to well up with emotions. Bindi posted the photos with the caption starting, “24 ✨ The last year has been filled with enormous growth, unpredictable/challenging times, and above all, love beyond my wildest dreams. Without them realizing, my sweet family has given me the greatest gifts this year through their extraordinary actions each and every day.” She...

CELEBRITIES ・ 37 MINUTES AGO