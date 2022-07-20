ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, IA

» Dike-New Hartford baseball comes up short in quarterfinals

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDike-New Hartford poses for a photo with their state...

Myers named as next G-R Jr. High/High School principal

The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District has named Anjuli Myers as the next principal of its Junior High and High School, which serves grades 7-12. Her hire will be official pending the formal background check and school board approval. Myers will be replacing Andy McQuillen who resigned recently (subject to release...
WATERLOO, IA
In C.R. stop, DeJear rallies Democrats to unseat Reynolds in ‘tough’ race

CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
A Small, Strange Iowa Road Trip

I'm proposing a small, strange road trip. Stay with me. Father Paul Matthias Dobberstein designed The Grotto of the Redemption from the story of shepherds who carved places of worship into caves and crevices, then decked them out with icons. Thus, grotto has come to mean “a holy place.”
IOWA STATE
Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for the following three projects through Destination Iowa

Waterloo, IA – State officials have announced that the $100 million program reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents. Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation were jointly awarded $3,500,000 to pave 16 miles...
WATERLOO, IA
3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
Iowa mayor dies in crash involving driver's education car

JANESVILLE, Iowa — The mayor of a small northeast Iowa town died when a 14-year-old driver's education student collided with another vehicle, authorities said. Gregory "Mike" Harter, 71, the mayor of Fairbank, died at the scene of the crash Monday morning on U.S. 218 near Janesville, city officials said.
JANESVILLE, IA
Festival of Trees no more

Multiple factors lead to end of 26-year holiday celebration. One of Clear Lake’s longstanding holiday traditions has come to an end. CEO Mark Dodd has announced that One Vision will no longer hold its Festival of Trees. “While this is a tough decision for us to make, we recognized...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
Dows man jailed for marijuana wax, pipes

PRIMGHAR—A 29-year-old Dows man was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, near Primghar on charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Michael Robert Korth stemmed from the stop of a 2004...
PRIMGHAR, IA

