» Dike-New Hartford baseball comes up short in quarterfinals

WAVERLY, Iowa-- Jeff Hill '90 and Jeff Voss '89, two Wartburg wrestling alumni, were named finalists for the 2021-22 National High School Coach of the Year, the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) announced in February. The banquet took place in June. All nominees must be active head coaches...
The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District has named Anjuli Myers as the next principal of its Junior High and High School, which serves grades 7-12. Her hire will be official pending the formal background check and school board approval. Myers will be replacing Andy McQuillen who resigned recently (subject to release...
CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home. A jury in Linn County has now convicted this man of pretending to be an officer before attacking an older couple in their home. Updated: 2 hours ago. Sofia DeMartino from Horizons joins us to talk about...
I'm proposing a small, strange road trip. Stay with me. Father Paul Matthias Dobberstein designed The Grotto of the Redemption from the story of shepherds who carved places of worship into caves and crevices, then decked them out with icons. Thus, grotto has come to mean “a holy place.”
Waterloo, IA – State officials have announced that the $100 million program reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents. Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation were jointly awarded $3,500,000 to pave 16 miles...
UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
An eastern Iowa family who lives near Waverly, and close to the Cedar River, had a garden that was being enjoyed a little too much by raccoons. So, they decided to put out a cage in the hopes they could capture the offender(s). Oh, they caught something alright, just not what they were expecting.
JANESVILLE, Iowa — The mayor of a small northeast Iowa town died when a 14-year-old driver's education student collided with another vehicle, authorities said. Gregory "Mike" Harter, 71, the mayor of Fairbank, died at the scene of the crash Monday morning on U.S. 218 near Janesville, city officials said.
Multiple factors lead to end of 26-year holiday celebration. One of Clear Lake’s longstanding holiday traditions has come to an end. CEO Mark Dodd has announced that One Vision will no longer hold its Festival of Trees. “While this is a tough decision for us to make, we recognized...
PRIMGHAR—A 29-year-old Dows man was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, near Primghar on charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Michael Robert Korth stemmed from the stop of a 2004...
