Acme, PA

Direct Marketing Keeps 1700s Dairy Going Strong

By Rebecca Schweitzer rschweitzer@lancasterfarming.com
Lancaster Farming
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACME, Pa. — How do you keep a farm operating for hundreds of years? Learning to bottling milk, to cut a maze into 10 acres of corn and to change pasture methods. Just keep Facebook in the loop too. Whoa Nellie Dairy, also known as the Brown Farm,...

www.lancasterfarming.com

Lancaster Farming

Handmade doll returned to Davidsville auction to continue doing good

Jul. 23—DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. — Weary Willie began his journey in Pennsylvania almost 25 years ago and has traveled through several states, stayed with multiple families and raised nearly $7,000 for the Mennonite Central Committee's Worldwide Relief efforts. He's been to Illinois, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa and more — always...
DAVIDSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Verona boutique takes fresh approach to fashion-related services

Verona may not be the first place you would think of when it comes to fashion, but a recent addition to the town’s business and artistic community has added a unique set of services in Found By Flourish. Located at 550 Jones St. and just off of Allegheny River...
VERONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Quecreek miner shares story of survival as 20th anniversary approaches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Next week marks 20 years since the Quecreek Mine rescue. On July 24, 2002, nine coal miners were trapped underground when the Somerset County mine where they were working flooded. The ordeal focused the world's attention on a small farm where the miners would eventually emerge alive nearly 80 hours later.For John Unger, one of the nine men who was once trapped 240 feet underground, it's hard to believe it's been 20 years. "It got cold, our body temperature. Whoever was the coldest, we laid on top of them to try to keep warm," Unger said. "We were totally...
QUECREEK, PA
City
Acme, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
WTAJ

First annual Sunflower Festival at Smithmyer’s Farm

PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Smithmyer’s Farm was established in 1968 by Thomas and Mary Lou Smithmyer. The primary crop for the first 40+ years was potatoes, grown for potato chips. However, in the last half-century agriculture has drastically changed, and Tom and Mary have had to continue to adapt to those changes. More recently, second and third-generation family members have implemented agritourism activities to keep the farm’s legacy alive. We are proud to share the farm with you through our summer sunflower maze and autumn market.
PATTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Avenue businesses say they lost thousands after PWSA shut off their water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tough night for bars and restaurants along Penn Avenue. Business owners along the street say they lost thousands of dollars after their water was shut off by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. They said they were not told about any scheduled shut-offs. As a result, they were forced to turn customers away. "It's very frustrating, busy Friday night, big convention in town, we had a full restaurant, we're losing thousands of dollars and so is every other restaurant up and down the street," said Todd Mithias, the owner of August Henry's Burger Bar. "Some of these servers, they depend on this money, the bartenders and kitchen staff, they depended on this money - now they're all losing out on wages also." KDKA has reached out to PWSA for comment and we are awaiting a response.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has received emails from viewers about a large number of fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg, Allegheny County. Watch the report from Dravosburg: Click the video player above. The lake is owned by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The entrance was...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PPG Place, EQT Plaza will soon go up for sale

PITTSBURGH — The iconic, glass crown jewel of Pittsburgh is going up for sale, according to our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times. PPG Place and EQT Plaza, owned by North Carolina-based Highwoods Properties, will be sold to help fund new ventures for the property group in Dallas, according to the Business Times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
bikepgh.org

Pennsylvania’s first protected intersections a feature of the new Allegheny Circle two-way conversion

This portion of North Side roadway allows for bicycles and vehicles to travel safely in both directions. To address an urban renewal era blunder in the Northside that displaced residents and broke up the street grid, the City of Pittsburgh has opened the Allegheny Circle two-way conversion project. Previously a four lane, single direction suburban ring road, the City first converted the inner lane into a two-way protected bike lane back in 2017. Since then, they’ve been working on creating a design that would allow motor vehicles to also use the road in both directions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Woman sues PetSmart over death of her dog

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local woman is suing PetSmart over the death of her dog two years ago. A.J. Ross claimed two employees at the PetSmart in East Liberty used restraints on the dog that eventually led to its death by strangulation. The suit accused employees of negligence. In a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Allegheny County to disperse "waxy, green" treats as part of raccoon vaccination program

Did you know that Allegheny County has a robust raccoon vaccination program? According to the Allegheny County Health Department, over the course of six weeks beginning Mon., July 25, the county will distribute more than 300,000 doses of an oral rabies vaccine for raccoons in all 130 Allegheny County municipalities, plus some in Beaver and Washington Counties.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Storm moves through southwestern PA area; leaving damage, power outages

PITTSBURGH — A strong storm system moved through the southwestern Pennsylvania region Saturday afternoon. Viewer video showed a tree down across Castle Shannon Boulevard near Route 88 in Castle Shannon. Another viewer showed video of hail, heavy rain and lightning as they sat in their car in Ross Township.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Hard to recycle events scheduled for Allegheny County

LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) - If you have items that need recycling but can't go out with the weekly garbage pick-up, there's still time to register for Saturday's hard-to-recycle event. It runs from 9 a.m. until noon at Quaker Valley High School. Several items such as phones, computer towers, and gaming...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Food Distributions Set For This Weekend

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, dry goods, and other food will be distributed. Another distribution is also planned...
CHICORA, PA

