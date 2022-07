Going from a second-round pick to having to earn his spot in the NBA from playing overseas, Hassan Whiteside’s journey in this league is quite remarkable. Originally drafted No. 33 overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2010, Whiteside spent two seasons in Sacramento before being waived and spending time in the NBA Developmental League. He then went overseas to Lebanon and joined Amchit Club in 2013, followed by going to China and joining the Sichuan Blue Whales.

