Franklin, TN

Bluegrass Along the Harpeth returns to Franklin July this weekend

By Matt Masters
williamsonhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin’s Bluegrass Along the Harpeth fiddlers jamboree returns to the public square July 22-23. The free event will kick off on Friday evening with performances by Larry...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County!. With the pomp and fanfare of New York City, the brassy lyricism of Leonard Bernstein, and the sweet immediacy of a day of freedom during a time of war, On the Town is an American classic, beloved both for its moment in history and for its timeless qualities of youth and exuberance. The show follows the adventures of three sailors on leave for just 24 hours in the great city of New York before heading off to battle in World War II. With brash, spectacular, and slightly bittersweet abandon, On the Town is a tale about seizing the day and living life to its fullest. With a soaring score by Leonard Bernstein and humorous, highly intelligent lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, On the Town features the seductively upbeat “I Can Cook, Too”, the melancholically beautiful ballad “Lonely Town”, and that most iconic of tunes, “New York, New York.”
WILSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

Parents are likely to have their back-to-school countdown ready by now, but there’s still some low-cost summer fun to be had in Middle Tennessee. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
everythingnash.com

Toast National Tequila Day With Margaritas at These 9 Nashville Restaurants

National Tequila Day falls on July 24, and what better way to celebrate than with a refreshing margarita? Whether you like the traditional margarita, one that packs a bit of an extra punch, or something truly unique, there are plenty of places to celebrate the holiday in Nashville. Check out nine of our favorite places below.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Food Truck Lineup for Friday June 22

On Friday we do FOOD TRUCKS!!! Here is the FOOD TRUCK lineup for this week, July 22, 2022! 312 S Front St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (5pm to 9pm). Chicken Shack Express (2022 Best In The BORO) Franklin’s Fruit Tea. Gramma’s Hands Sweetery. Kookie Now by Donna. Music City...
MURFREESBORO, TN
styleblueprint.com

These Nashville Alumni Still Reunite After 60+ Years!

How much do you really remember when you think back to your grade school years? Can you recall the names of your teachers? What about your classmates? For Nashville native Rob Cheek, not only does he remember these details, but he also maintains regular contact with people from his first-grade class at Parmer School — which operated in Nashville’s Belle Meade neighborhood until 1982.
NASHVILLE, TN
gospelmusic.org

Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith Announce Christmas Dates

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are joining forces once again to co-bill their popular Christmas tour this upcoming holiday season, where they will be joined by special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys. Presented by Balsam Hill®, this iconic pair is set to kick off their combined holiday show on Nov. 26, in Memphis and travel to nine markets including Tulsa, Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, St. Louis and more. All shows will go on sale Friday, July 29.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecountrynote.com

Fans & Friends Seek Funding for Keith Whitley Memorial

Nashville, TENN — A group of fervent fans and industry friends of the late Keith Whitley have launched a crowd-sourcing campaign to erect a monument in his honor. The truly remarkable singer is being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year. Thirty-two years after his passing, Whitley’s music remains as popular and influential as ever, with some of today’s top artists continuing to point to Whitley as the source of their inspiration and style.
NASHVILLE, TN
Heidi Suydam

Nashville Becoming “Vinyl City U.S.A.”

Vinyl Records Nashville |Photo by Eric Krull on Unsplash. It started slowly 16 years ago. The big comeback happening now is somewhat of a surprise in this digital age, but a vinyl comeback is happening! Statista reports vinyl album sales have shown consistent growth over 16 consecutive years, with a 50% jump in sales in 2021. An almost extinct form of entertainment is making its mark in Nashville. Nashville may be adding another nickname alongside Music City. Nashville may soon be known as Vinyl City U.S.A.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

The future of Nashville’s Peanut Shop unknown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being bought by new owners, historic downtown Nashville Arcade vendors await announcements that determine whether they stay or go. Hidden inside Nashville’s downtown Arcade is a Peanut shop owned by two sisters. It is a place where honey-toasted pecans and butter toffee cashews have lived comfortably together since 1927.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man goes missing after show at Brooklyn Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 26-year-old man went missing Thursday after going to a show at the Brooklyn Bowl. Police are looking for 26-year-old Riley O’Lary of Lyles, TN, who went to the Circle Jerks show at the Brooklyn Bowl in downtown Nashville. Riley’s father, Travis O’Lary, said Riley...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman claims dino expo in Nashville is a scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman said she was scammed by an event that claims to be taking place in Nashville this coming weekend. Brenda Calderon was looking for something to do with her kids. “I was on Facebook one day and saw it, and my daughter saw it too, and she was like, ‘Oh! I want to go to that,’” she said, referring to a Facebook ad she saw for Dino Expo Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

The 6 Best Biscuits in Nashville

No need to be flaky, let’s keep this short and sweet with some savory advice minus the fluff (I can make biscuit puns all day). Without good biscuits, the world would be relegated to substitutes like the inferior scone, muffin, or dinner roll. Fortunately, Nashville knows biscuits, from savory and sweet to flaky and fluffy. The tasty treats are the palate-pleasing cornerstone of any bona fide breakfast.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Lelan Statom Returns as Emcee of Forgiveness Luncheon

NASHVILLE, TN — Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in the state of Tennessee, is pleased to announce this year’s host for the agency’s signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon on Tuesday, October 11. Returning to serve as emcee of the 2022 event is Emmy Award winning meteorologist Lelan Statom.
NASHVILLE, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh dies at 44

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shonka Dukureh, the actress who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in the movie ‘Elvis’, has died, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. She was 44. Police say Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children in Nashville. Authorities said there is […]
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Rose Deperino Valcarcel

Rose Deperino Valcarcel, age 90 of Franklin, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 20. Rose was born in Brooklyn, New York, on October 8, 1931, daughter to the late Anthony & Grace Deperino. She was a longtime resident of Franklin, and a member of St. Philip...
FRANKLIN, TN

