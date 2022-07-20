ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

From the Farm: Losing farmland

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Every day, 24 hours, we lose 2,000 acres of farmland. Between now and 2040, Champaign County could lose up to 9,000 acres due to urban sprawl. It’s a mind-blowing statistic and that is according to the American Farmland Trust. Kris Reynolds is the...

advantagenews.com

Illinois in the middle of the pack for business-friendliness

Citing a poor economy and a lack of business-friendliness, a new study places Illinois in the middle of the pack for best states for business. CNBC scored all 50 states on 88 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness and ranked Illinois 19th overall. The state was ranked 40th for business-friendliness,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Cash windfall for Illinois farm town

Hundreds of workers are given six-figure checks. There’s an unfortunate history of small towns being crushed when a major industry is sold and the new owners sell off the pieces and close the business. That was not the case in Arthur, Illinois, population 2,180. When KKR, a private equity company, sold the C.H.R. Overhead Door Company in Arthur for $3 billion, the proceeds were shared with the company’s several hundred employees. Checks for hourly workers average $175,000, with many longtime employees receiving over $750,000. Village president Rod Randall tells WGN’s Steve Alexander there’s a lot more going on in Arthur besides C.H.I. Along with another major employer, kitchen cabinet maker MasterCraft, there’s a vibrant tourist business thanks to the nearby Amish community, the oldest and largest in Illinois. And some of the richest farmland in the world grows corn and soybeans outside the boundaries of the central Illinois town.
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Carbon by Indigo

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The carbon farming program developed by Indigo Agriculture has allowed corporations to offset some 19,000 carbon credits in return for 175 farmers around the country changing their agronomic practices. Indigo first began selling carbon credits for $20 per ton of carbon sequestered by farmers, but...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Alissa Rose

Experts warn an invasive species are spreading in Illinois.

Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Illinois. According to the University of Illinois Extension, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Illinois in 2015 in northern Illinois and in 2016 in southern Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

State advises Ameren Illinois to evaluate relationship with power supplier

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is taking new action to address increasing energy prices. Friday, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said it is directing Ameren Illinois to study its participation within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which is the regional power grid operator for downstate Illinois and 14 other states.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Illinois Turtles On Their Way Back

Hi, it’s Leslie and I’m always excited to see conservation happening, especially when it’s local. The Shedd aquarium has been incubating eggs from Blandings Turtle, a very rare, endangered species of turtle in Illinois. If the Shedd had not incubated these eggs, they most likely would have been eaten by predators, but now the mother turtle and her 11 babies have been released into a suburban lake.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Videos Show Huge Fireball Seen by Hundreds Over Illinois Friday

If you happened to be up early and outside Friday morning anywhere in or near Illinois, you likely saw a brilliant fireball that was reported by hundreds. The American Meteor Society reported this fireball was flashed across the sky at approximately 5:52am on Friday, July 22. As of this writing, 137 people have claimed to have seen this bright streak. Several doorbell and security cameras recorded the event. This is video shared by Frank Trout Jr.
ILLINOIS STATE
Telegraph

CAT’s Illinois departure erodes public trust

Like many Illinoisans, I was saddened to learn that Caterpillar Tractor Company is moving its world headquarters from our state to Texas. CAT has been an important company in Illinois. It has been especially vital to my hometown of Peoria, where its world headquarters were located for nearly nine decades. My dad was a civil engineer who spent his entire career at CAT and working there allowed my parents to put six kids through college. I have always been grateful to the company and admired its deep commitment to Peoria. It was the pillar of the community and appeared to relish that role.
ILLINOIS STATE
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

This Is Illinois' Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Illinois. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest.
ILLINOIS STATE
wfft.com

Rule changes on Indiana DNR properties in effect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Several rule changes that affect DNR properties took effect Wednesday, with the Natural Resources Commission, Attorney General’s Office, and Governor’s Office having recently approved them. The changes include the following:. Stands or blinds (including portable ground blinds) are allowed to be left...
WCIA

Land bank authority launches home rehab program

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Champaign County homeowners could get help fixing up their homes. This help comes courtesy of the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority, which received an allocation of money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The land bank authority is using the allocation to launch a home rehab program that will […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Secretary of State issues warning on another scam targeting Illinoisans

It seems that scammers never stop trying to fraudulently obtain our personal information. The latest warning comes from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office and concerns a scam which tries to obtain personal information by claiming to be coming from the “Illinois DMV” and offering a rebate payment due to high gas prices. This is a scam.
ILLINOIS STATE

