July 22, 2022 - A news release on June 15, 2022 announced that BID Group of Canada had entered into an agreement to acquire Smith Sawmill Service of Timpson. Speaking to the July meeting of the Timpson Area Genealogical and Heritage Society last Wednesday, Paul Smith, former CEO of Smith Sawmill Service recalled how he went from being a THS student sharpening saws for local sawmills part-time in the early 1970s to the owner of one of the largest companies of its type in America. With customers in a number of foreign countries, Smith Sawmill Service will have sales of over $30,000,000 in 2022.

TIMPSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO