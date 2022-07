I really don’t know how the Braves would get this done. You could argue that Ohtani is more valuable than his teammate Mike Trout right now. Not only is he the most marketable player in baseball, but he also has an .853 OPS with 19 home runs… before you even get to his pitching stats. Ohtani can light up the radar gun and has a 2.38 ERA over 87 innings this season, striking out 12.7 batters per nine innings. It’s hard to put a value on that; he is doing something we have never seen — and may never see again.

