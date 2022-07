Brent Pry was in a stable spot at Penn State. The ace defensive coordinator was working under long-time friend James Franklin. He was widely respected as one of the best defensive coaches in the country. Penn State has its challenges, but Pry had things cooking both on the recruiting trail and on the field. But when Virginia Tech started to show interest, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up. Pry had to go home.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO