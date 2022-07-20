ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Future Ready Oregon Grant Provides Financial Assistance to Southwestern Students

socc.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwestern Oregon Community College is offering more than $300,000 in direct financial support to students pursuing career and technical training programs for the 2022-23 academic year. The intent is to help local students develop necessary skills for the workforce. Starting this fall, qualifying students enrolled in nearly 60 career...

www.socc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
kcfmradio.com

Hospital Staffing; Halibut Expansion; TV Crew Gets Tour of Florence

Dr. Dean Sidelinger says hospitals continue to suffer from the effects of COVID-19. The Oregon health officer says it is the virus as well as other diseases that is having an impact of the workforce. An issue that echoes with Peace Harbor CAO Jason Hawkins. Hawkins says they have been impacted by the pandemic and continue to adjust and find solutions.
FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA INCREASES INDUSTRIAL FIRE RESTRICTIONS AS OF FRIDAY

On Friday, staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association increased the Industrial Fire Precaution Level to IFPL II on all private, county, state, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands that are protected by DFPA. During IFPL II, these industrial activities are prohibited between 1:00 p.m. and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Five wolf pups photographed in Oregon could represent a new pack

Researchers have snapped a photo of an adult wolf with five pups roaming the Oregon wilderness and say it could represent the establishment of a new wolf pack in the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife captured the image July 4 in the Upper Deschutes Wildlife Management Unit, which spans Deschutes and Klamath counties.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

MEDICAL EXAMINER: WOUND TO NECK CAUSE OF DEATH

On Friday, the Oregon State Medical Examiners Office confirmed that the deceased female found in Cow Creek on July 13th is 18-year old Kendra Hanks of Winston. The report said that “a penetrating wound to the neck” ultimately caused her death. The victim had two other puncture wounds – one to her chest and one on the neck.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Murder Charge in Douglas Co., July 22

RIDDLE, Ore. – A Riddle man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Kendra Hanks of Winston. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office along with investigators from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team contacted 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps of Riddle at a residence in the 1500-block of Pruner Road in Riddle. Phelps had become a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of Hanks. Phelps was taken into custody after speaking with Detectives. A search warrant was also executed at the residence where Phelps was residing. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female, which is suspected to be Kendra Hanks. The body was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The death was ultimately ruled a homicide. Sheriff’s Office is awaiting positive identification from the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has been and continues to be in communication with Hanks’ mother, who is aware of the latest developments in the case. Phelps was transported to and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Murder in the First Degree and Resisting Arrest. Additional details surrounding the investigation will be withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with information that would aid investigators is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4464 referencing case #22-2871. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

A woman was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s office report said just before 10:20 a.m. an SUV and a sedan collided on Carnes Road near Del Mar Drive in Green. The driver of the sedan was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for a medical evaluation. The other motorist was cited for careless driving. The first vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Arrest made in missing woman, turned murder case

RIDDLE, Ore. - A person of interest has been arrested in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old young woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On July 12, Sheriff's deputies put out a request for help from the public to find Kendra Hanks, of Winston, who had been last seen on July 7.
RIDDLE, OR

