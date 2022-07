For the 18th consecutive year, the University of Iowa has been recognized as one of the top values in higher education. The 2023 edition of the Fiske Guide to Colleges includes Iowa on the annual list of the 10 "Best Buy" public colleges and universities in the country. The Fiske Guide also ranks the top 10 private colleges and universities. The University of Iowa is the only school in Iowa - public or private - to make the list.

