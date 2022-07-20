ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ethiopian government has jailed tens of thousands in a countrywide crackdown

By Eyder Peralta
Not long ago, Ethiopia's government was promising a more democratic future. Now, things have taken a turn. Amid a civil war, the government has launched a wide crackdown, jailing tens of thousands across the country. And fear has crept back into the lives of regular Ethiopians. NPR's Eyder Peralta...

