ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South San Francisco, CA

Samaritan House’s Back to School Needs- Help Local Kids and Teens

By Editor
everythingsouthcity.com
 3 days ago

Submitted by Sheri Boles, Samaritan House Volunteer. Commissioner, City of San Mateo Community Relations Commission. Samaritan House in San Mateo needs NEW and EXCELLENT condition kids...

everythingsouthcity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythingsouthcity.com

SSF Scavenger Company Weekly Reminder

🍕Pizza night at your place? Don’t over order. Plan to eat any leftovers the next day. Ozzy will gladly polish off the empty pizza box– with or without the stray piece of pepperoni or pineapple!. Please do NOT put greasy pizza boxes in your blue cart, and...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South San Francisco, CA
Society
San Mateo, CA
Society
Local
California Education
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
South San Francisco, CA
Education
San Mateo, CA
Education
City
South San Francisco, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA’s Pet of the Week: BOLT

South San Francisco, CA July 21, 2022 Submitted by Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. Your life is about to become way more fun! Meet free-spirt Bolt! This four-year- old neutered male Siberian Husky mix is pure joy. He loves to run, he loves to hike, he loves to play with dog toys, he loves to eat, and he also loves to just snuggle.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
climaterwc.com

A Wild Ride: Business leaders and Redwood City officials try to address a tricky situation downtown

It’s Critical Mass without a political statement — but with fireworks and, sometimes, fists. It’s groups of flashy but sometimes irresponsible kids on bikes — though not “outlaw bikers.” It’s yet another manifestation of teenagers with pent-up energy being cooped up too long because of the pandemic. And it’s spun out of control into the heart of Redwood City, where struggling businesses and an understaffed police department are trying to work with it.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenagers#Back To School#Charity#Parenting Tips#Adolescents
everythingsouthcity.com

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE OPENS 2022 FIREFIGHTER GRANT PROGRAM

South San Francisco, CA July 21, 2022 Calwater Press Release. Fire Departments in Utility’s Service Areas Encouraged to Apply for Life-Saving Project, Equipment Funding. Further demonstrating its ongoing commitment to local fire departments and first responders, California Water Service (Cal Water) today opened its fourth annual Firefighter Grant Program. Professional or volunteer uniformed fire departments serving any portion of Cal Water’s service areas are invited to apply for funding to offset costs associated with fire protection efforts, equipment, training, and education.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

The 84-year-old Wing Fat Chinese Restaurant is closing. Many families are losing a home.

Wing Fat’s numerous owners toiled away for their children’s benefit. The San Mateo restaurant’s closure marks their success, but it’s still hard to say goodbye. For nearly a century, customers have formed lines at San Mateo’s Wing Fat Chinese Restaurant in search of smoky, sweet char siu, barbecue pork roasted in an oven crafted in the 1940s. However, after 84 years, July 24 will be the last day of operations for Wing Fat, as the restaurant is one of several local businesses that will make way for a new development.
SAN MATEO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
everythingsouthcity.com

South San Francisco Police Weekly Crime Reports

From the South San Francisco Police Department Facebook Page. DUI ARREST: Early yesterday morning, our Officers located a 30 year old South San Francisco resident asleep at the wheel of his vehicle on South Spruce Avenue at El Camino Real. The Officers were able to safely take the suspect into custody and prevented him from driving away. The suspect’s blood alcohol level was twice over the legal limit. The South San Francisco Police Department reminds everyone to be responsible and don’t drink and drive.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lookout.co

Ask Lookout: Are there any big plans for that empty lot at 41st and Soquel?

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. If you find yourself staring at brake lights at the intersection of 41st Avenue and Soquel Drive and your eyes begin to wander, you might have noticed a big, empty parcel, weeds now growing amid a few small dilapidated structures and beat-up cars.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police safely detonate grenade at Campbell home

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — The Campbell Police Department responded to a call of a grenade found at a home Thursday afternoon. The grenade was later safely detonated by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad. You can watch video of the detonation above. Campbell police said the grenade was found live. There was a […]
CAMPBELL, CA
CBS San Francisco

New eco-friendly San Jose car wash uses minimal amount of water

SAN JOSE -- When you drive into the Future Wash car wash at Santana Row in San Jose, there's one thing you won't see and hear: the spraying of running water."There's no loud noises. There's no water flying all over the place.  There's no water going down the drain like a lot of car washes, we don't have to deal with any of that," said Future Wash owner Michael Dennison.Dennison claims his car wash is practically waterless. There are two buckets half filled with water to keep the microfiber towels wet. Workers use pint-size spray bottles with a mixture of...
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Tre-4 Gang Members Charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, and Conspiracy

Martinez, Calif. – Members of the Tre-4 street gang are being prosecuted by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office on murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges. Jalin Washington, Don Juan Defore Watson, Jr., and Amir Anderson-Roof all face charges for a series of crimes that include the killing of 20-year-old Basel Jilani of Lafayette on March 23, 2022.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy