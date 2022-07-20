Samaritan House’s Back to School Needs- Help Local Kids and Teens

SAN JOSE -- When you drive into the Future Wash car wash at Santana Row in San Jose, there's one thing you won't see and hear: the spraying of running water."There's no loud noises. There's no water flying all over the place. There's no water going down the drain like a lot of car washes, we don't have to deal with any of that," said Future Wash owner Michael Dennison.Dennison claims his car wash is practically waterless. There are two buckets half filled with water to keep the microfiber towels wet. Workers use pint-size spray bottles with a mixture of...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO