Samaritan House’s Back to School Needs- Help Local Kids and Teens

South San Francisco, CA July 21, 2022 Calwater Press Release. Fire Departments in Utility’s Service Areas Encouraged to Apply for Life-Saving Project, Equipment Funding. Further demonstrating its ongoing commitment to local fire departments and first responders, California Water Service (Cal Water) today opened its fourth annual Firefighter Grant Program. Professional or volunteer uniformed fire departments serving any portion of Cal Water’s service areas are invited to apply for funding to offset costs associated with fire protection efforts, equipment, training, and education.
