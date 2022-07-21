Sports
CORAL SPRINGS, FL — The Women’s Golf Coaches Association recently announced Surry Community College’s Hadly Tucker as an All-American Scholar Team selection for the 2021-2022 year.
After pulling a first-round upset, Mocksville-Davie gave top-seeded Rowan County all it could handle in last Tuesday’s night’s opener in the second round of the Area III American Legion baseball playoffs.
The Mount Airy Granite Bears were named the Northwest 1A Conference Cup Champions for the 2021-22 school year.
MILLERS CREEK — To paraphrase Wilkes Post 31 public address announcer Earl Roland, the Flashers did “some yard work” in Thursday night’s doubleheader.
The East Surry Cardinals were named the Foothills 2A Conference Cup Champions for the 2021-22 school year.
The Foothills Post 123 Senior Legion team concluded its regular season with a home game against Eastern Randolph Post 81 on July 7.
Athletes from Starmount, Elkin and East Wilkes were well represented on the All-Northwest 1A Conference teams for boy’s golf and boy’s tennis for the Spring 2022 season.
Athletes from East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount High Schools certainly left their mark on the track this past Spring.
Elkin High School will play host to a free soccer camp that gives area youth the opportunity to learn from an international coaching staff.
The Yadkin/Elkin area was well-represented on the 2022 edition of the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association’s All-District teams.
The East Wilkes and Starmount softball programs continue to reap the rewards of a successful 2022 season.
For the second in a row, the Foothills Post 123 Junior legion baseball team qualified for the North Carolina American Legion junior playoffs.
The Starmount Rams were recently included in the N.C. Preps preseason top-15 poll for the 2022 football season.
The EHS Alumni Association with the support of the ECS School Board, EAEF (Elkin Academic Enrichment Foundation) and the EHS Athletic Association are sponsoring a free soccer camp for kids of all ages.
