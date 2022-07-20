ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why is baby formula still so hard to find?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brooke Shafer
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzodg_0gmzBh0000

( NewsNation ) — Despite multiple baby formula shipments being flown into the United States from overseas, some parents continue to struggle to find formula on store shelves.

Some doctors say the shortage in the U.S. is not getting worse, but it’s not getting better. Hospitals are running out of samples of formula for parents, and there’s still a concern for babies with specific medical conditions.

According to data from IRI, a market research company , 28.3% of powdered baby formula products were out of stock in U.S. stores this month — up from 23.7% in May.

The Biden administration has taken steps to fix the formula shortage, launching Operation Fly Formula in May to speed up imports from overseas formula producers. The U.S. flew in millions of pounds of formula from Europe.

Yet, a big issue that remains is Abbott Nutrition’s production of baby formula. The company’s Michigan factory, which closed in February over contamination, contributed to the national shortage. Production resumed earlier this month.

Dr. Mark Corkins, nutrition chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said he’s not hopeful things will get better immediately.

What do AC repairmen say is the ideal temperature for homes?

“We’ve given out a lot of samples, and what we have is pretty much gone at this point. It’s not like we’re on the manufacturers anytime soon because they’re running out, too,” Corkins said.

He continued: “I would love to say, OK, they’re cleaning up the factory, they’re gonna get production rolling. I’d love to say four weeks but I don’t think that’s realistic. I think it’s going to be more at least eight, probably 12. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Recently, the FDA said it would help foreign manufacturers stay on the U.S. market for the long term, in an effort to diversify the formula supply here.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf previously predicted the formula shortage could last until July. He said Tuesday that retail data show that supplies have improved with increases in both U.S. production and imports.

“What you’re going to see is a gradual climbing out of the current situation as more and more formula becomes available,” Califf said.

In the meantime, any parents continue to turn to alternatives to buying baby formula by turning to Facebook groups and ordering online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Woman run off road, robbed after big casino win

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police in Iowa arrested one of the men they say was responsible for a terrifying robbery of a woman who had just won a significant amount of money at Prairie Meadows Casino. The victim won two jackpots at the casino totaling more than $10,000,...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KOLR10 News

Silver Dollar City employee died of “blunt force head trauma injuries”

BRANSON, Mo. – The U.S. Department of Labor released details on the death of an employee at Silver Dollar City. The Department said in a statement that the employee was taken to the hospital on July 20 with head injuries. Those head injuries, according to the report, were “allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of […]
KOLR10 News

AC units working hard to keep up during extreme heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Air conditioner units continue to give out in the extreme heat conditions. Heating and cooling companies across the Ozarks are working to keep up. Brett Callahan with Callahan Heating and Cooling said his phone is constantly ringing. “In this extreme heat a lot of the units in the area are not going […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Cave keeps people cool while enjoying summer activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People are on the hunt for fun summer activities while still remaining cool. A local attraction, Fantastic Caverns, is seeing crowds of people come in for a specific reason. Inside the cave, it’s a constant 60 degrees Fahrenheit.  “The lake is always a great destination,” said Employee Hubert Heck. “Going on a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Europe#Iri#Abbott Nutrition#Ac
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth Employee saves infant from hot car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jackie Muenks, a Radiology Manager at the Martin Center, climbed through a broken car window to save a ten-month-old from a hot car. Muenks’ said this all happened on July 14 just before her shift ended. “I had an employee come running into the lobby,” Muenks said. “He came and got me […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Where refugees in Missouri are arriving from

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Missouri using data from the Refugee Processing Center. “Give me your tired, your poor / your huddled masses yearning to be free …” Such were the words of Emma Lazarus, written in 1883 and enshrined in American history in 1930, in the form of a bronze plaque affixed to the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. The implication of these words still evokes a sense of national pride and identity, even if their intended target—refugees—has become an unfortunately politicized group in recent history.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Pulaski County man gets 14 years for manslaughter

DIXON, Mo. — Ronald Rollins, a Pulaski County man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman with his car, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars Wednesday. Rollins is getting 10 years for involuntary manslaughter and four years for driving with a suspended license. Deanna Groves was mowing her lawn when Rollins’ vehicle crossed the […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
KOLR10 News

Springfield bank robbery suspect arrested after standoff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A standoff between a bank robbery suspect and officers with the Springfield Police Department took place Wednesday, July 20. The standoff began after the suspect left the scene of a robbery at the Bank of America on W. Kearney Street and a witness saw him at Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park on W High Street and called 911, according to SPD.
KOLR10 News

MacCheesy announces new location to be in Springfield

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin macaroni and cheese-themed restaurant MacCheesy announced they will be opening a new location in Springfield. On June 19, MacCheesy’s Facebook page announced their pending arrival to Springfield, stating, “We’re excited to announce that MacCheesy is COMING SOON to Springfield, Missouri. We can’t wait to serve you our cheesy goodness! #MacCheesySGF.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Man involved in death of Evangel student pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the two people involved in the shooting of an Evangel student in 2020 pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after a plea agreement Friday (7/22/22). Angelito Silva faces up to two years of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to his role in the death of 19-year-old Tyree Crenshaw.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Park Day is coming back to Springfield for the first time in two years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Reunion Club is bringing back the annual Park Day Reunion after a two-year break. The festivities return August 4-7 to Silver Springs Park, 1100 N. Hampton, as well as other locations around the area.  This year’s theme is “Reunited… Together Again,” referring to the reunion coming back after COVID concerns led to the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

More than 100 acres burned in Lebanon wildfire

LEBANON, Mo. – More than a dozen crews spent Saturday fighting a wildfires in Lebanon, defending buildings and homes from multiple fires. Fire crews from several southwest Missouri areas fought to limit the damage from several grass fires in Lebanon Saturday afternoon. “It just rapidly grew from there. And as it as it was growing, […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Thieving skaters striking Hammons Field, police ask for ID

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking the community for assistance with identifying four people suspected of numerous burglaries at Hammons Field. Security footage recorded four people on multiple nights skateboarding around Hammons Field, damaging property, and stealing from the facility. According to information sent out by the police, the burglaries have ended […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy