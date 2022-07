The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Washington State Patrol to hold active shooter training. Chief Chris Foreman said the first of two blocks of training happened at Vale Elementary in Cashmere earlier this week. It included going through the proper mindset during an active shooter situation as well as the principles and concepts behind their active shooter tactics. The first block of instruction also dealt with what to do after the threat is eliminated, such as communication and coordination with fire and EMS resources.

