I live and hunt in Karnes county and I routinely feed year round. I am feeding a mix of protein pellets and corn right now and the nine years that I've lived and hunted down here I can't remember a year where the deer have been hitting the feeders harder than this year. I only have one gravity feeder set up on my property right now and they are eating 15-20 lbs. of feed a night, so much that I though I had a coon infestation. Put the trail camera out and its nothing but deer. It's so damn dry and hot down here that I haven't had to cut my grass all year. So, if you want to pull in the deer from the neighboring property I strongly suggest to start feeding now.

KARNES COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO