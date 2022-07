VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State University invites their local community out to say farewell to Ashley Cinemas on July 23 and the 24th. From 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the exterior lights will be lit for students and community members to join one another in commemorating the end of the cinema and the beginning of a new project on the site.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO