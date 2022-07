Jalen Brunson is a New York Knick not because of a desire to leave the Dallas Mavericks, rather the business side of the NBA taking over. Brunson, after a breakout fourth season with the Mavs, hit free agency and signed a four-year $104 million deal with the Knicks. This season he had proven with Dallas that he could be a nice complimentary piece to Luka Doncic, and is also capable of taking over a game on occasion.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO