After a month-long hiatus in July, the San Jose City Council will come back to review one of the biggest land deals this fall and take up police and election reform again. The long-awaited recommendations to reimagine policing are coming back to council in late October or early November, according to Will Armaline, a San Jose State sociology professor who sits on the city committee that put forward the reforms.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO