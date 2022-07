CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Just about everyone’s mother has chevied their children to “eat their vegetables,” but it may not be a good thing for everyone. A team of researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine has learned people who have chronic kidney disease may not want to eat all those fruits and vegetables, especially if they have been told to reduce how much potassium they eat.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO