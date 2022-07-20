Score some great deals during Dine Out Boston

BOSTON -- One person was shot near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday. It happened on Huntington Avenue around 11:15 a.m, and doors at the MFA were locked for about an hour, the museum confirmed to WBZ-TV. The victim were transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. "The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum," a statement said. "Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location." It reopened around 12:30 after confirming with police that the area was safe. Police arrested 27-year-old Marcello Holiday of Boston after officers were provided with a description of the subject. He will be charged with assault to murder while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO