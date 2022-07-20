ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Score some great deals during Dine Out Boston

By Joel Ang
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-fixe dinner menus for under $50. Dine Out Boston, formerly known as Restaurant Week, offers diners a chance to try some great restaurants across...

www.boston.com

country1025.com

Fully Immersive ‘Golden Girls’ Pop-Up Restaurant Is Coming

Thank you for being a friend. Did you just sing that in your head? If you did, get psyched (but not too psyched yet) because there is a fully-immersive dining experience that will make you happier than Blanche at an all-male review. Decades after it went off the air for...
BOSTON, MA
Thrillist

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Boston

Boston is known to get a little too hot to handle during high summer, but the city is equipped with one admirable asset for staving off the heat and humidity. Running from the mouth of the Charles down to Quincy Bay, the eastern shoreline of Greater Boston provides a much-needed breeze—and the high concentration of top-quality bars and restaurants adds some incredible food and drink into the equation as well.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Mooo Steakhouse Now Open In Burlington With World-Class Food and High-End Hospitality

The acclaimed team behind Mistral and Ostra offers standout steaks, savory sides, and impeccable service. On January 1 of this year, Burlington’s acclaimed Italian restaurant L’Andana closed its doors. It was not an ending, however, but an evolution. On Friday, July 22, after more than six months of preparation and renovation, the establishment will open its doors again as something entirely different: the third location of high-end steakhouse Mooo.
BURLINGTON, MA
NECN

Best of the Wurst: Eat Like You're in Northern Europe on the South Shore

Nearly every kind of cuisine can be found in the Greater Boston area, but some kinds of food can be tougher to find than others. Sure, it’s easy to enjoy Italian meals, Indian fare, Chinese dishes and Mexican food wherever you are, but Belgian, Dutch and German cuisines aren’t on every other block. That’s why Flanders Field in Hanover is such a special place — it features not only Northern European-influenced food, but also some great beers from that region.
HANOVER, MA
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Boston

These Boston beer gardens are open for the season

Enjoy fresh air and cold beer at these Boston biergartens (and one wine garden). Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Boston beer gardens was growing by leaps and bounds, with area breweries consistently seeking new ways to get their tasty suds in customers’ hands. COVID-19 only hastened the expansion as customers sought to socialize in outdoor spaces with plenty of fresh air and cold beer.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Photos: Amazing sand sculptures on display on Revere Beach

REVERE, Mass. — TheRevere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, one of the largest sand sculpting festivals in the world, is back. Click on photo about to take a look at some of the creations!. is being held through Sunday, and it features master sand sculptors from all over the...
REVERE, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

Party Salads from the Mill in Essex a Big Hit

We were heading to a large family picnic and I pondered what I could take with me as a contribution toward feeding a varied and sizeable crowd. Salads that could travel well and please many tastes seemed a logical choice, so off we went to the Mill on Eastern Ave in Essex. I purchased pints of 4 different salads, each gluten free as part of our contribution. They stayed fresh for the journey and were a very big hit! It’s the place to go for sandwiches, salads and prepared foods.
ESSEX, MA
country1025.com

Hot Dogs Worth Traveling For In New England

A real good hot dog is worth traveling for, but it’s got to be really real good. Here are 10 hot dogs worth hopping in the car and road-tripping for in New England. Home of the TWO-FOOTER hot dog. Bring Tums. Simco's in Mattapan (Boston, MA) IYKYK…. Johnny Ad's...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Michelle Wu announces free summer dance party series on City Hall Plaza

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians can get a groove on this summer as Mayor Michelle Wu plans to hold a series of free dance parties. “I’m so excited to be in community and launch our Summer Dance Party Series on City Hall Plaza,” Wu said. “This series will celebrate Boston’s communities and support our local artists. I’m grateful to all of our partners and I encourage everyone to stop by these events.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

What to know about the Revere Beach sand sculpting festival

REVERE - This weekend, 1 million people are expected to head to Revere Beach for the International Sand Sculpting Festival. Here's what you need to know about the 18th annual event, where 15 master sculptors work with literal tons of sand to compete for $15,000 in total prizes.When is it?July 22-24th. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.How much are tickets?Admission to the festival is free.How do I get there?Organizers are urging people to take the MBTA Blue Line to Revere Beach or Wonderland. Anyone driving...
REVERE, MA
CBS Boston

"Airbnb for pools": Website allows Waltham woman rents out her pool by the hour

BOSTON -- Pools are expensive and a hassle to maintain, but who wouldn't love one during a heatwave.Now there's a way to cool off without the trouble. "It's exactly like Airbnb for pools," explained Erin Moriarty of Waltham. She rents out her pool by the hour on Swimply. Plug in your location and the site shows you all the available pools for rent in your area. You can compare prices, check photos, read reviews, and book your slot."It's a great way for people to host an event, it's more fun than just going out to eat, the families can enjoy themselves,"...
WALTHAM, MA
Boston Globe

Taste some great food at the Haitian Food Festival

Free entry means more cash for food. At the tail end of the summer break, Devir Park in Malden will host a Haitain Food Festival. The event will bring the best Haitian restaurant and food trucks in Boston to one place. That’s great news, especially because there’s no entry fee...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston shooting temporarily puts Museum of Fine Arts on lockdown

BOSTON -- One person was shot near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday. It happened on Huntington Avenue around 11:15 a.m, and doors at the MFA were locked for about an hour, the museum confirmed to WBZ-TV. The victim were transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. "The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum," a statement said. "Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location." It reopened around 12:30 after confirming with police that the area was safe. Police arrested 27-year-old Marcello Holiday of Boston after officers were provided with a description of the subject. He will be charged with assault to murder while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Why Are We So Obsessed with the Orange Line Bridge Diver?

An act of sheer athleticism in the midst of a crisis has caught everyone's attention. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In the midst of an unusually eye-catching story about an MBTA mishap on the Orange...
SOMERVILLE, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Marcus & Millichap Sells $5.3 Million Brookline Legacy Asset

BROOKLINE, MA – Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of 9-11 James Street, a 12-unit apartment property located in the Coolidge Corner neighborhood of Brookline, MA, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm’s Boston office. The asset sold for $5,300,000. Tony Pepdjonovic and Evan Griffith, both...
BROOKLINE, MA
WCVB

Summer reads: The chilling story of a Cape Cod killer

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Casey Sherman’s crime thriller,Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, tells the story of Cape Cod serial killer Antone “Tony” Costa, who terrorized the outer Cape in the late 1960s. The book chronicles the case and also Kurt Vonnegut and Norman Mailer’s dual obsession with it.
NEEDHAM, MA

