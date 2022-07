The US Justice Department has charged three people with wire fraud conspiracy related to cryptocurrency insider trading. On Thursday, federal prosecutors in New York City charged a former product manager at Coinbase Global and two co-conspirators with wire fraud concerning an insider trading scheme for cryptocurrency. This marks the first crypto insider trading case brought forth by officials at the U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York attorney Damian Williams confirmed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO