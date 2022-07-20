ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Green career expo in Tompkins County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A day to learn about future careers in Tompkins County. Tompkins Workforce New York and TST Boces will host...

34B bridge reopening a big hit in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The wait is over. The Route 34B bridge in Lansing reopened today, complete with a well attended ribbon cutting ceremony. Dozens of Lansing locals looked on as state and local officials thanked project workers and leaders, as well as the town itself. DOT Regional Director...
LANSING, NY
Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex Phase II breaks ground in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar project in Cortlandville. Officials from the town of Cortlandville and City of Cortland spoke today, announcing Phase II of the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. A large concession hub, and two new turf baseball fields will be added, with the capability to transition to softball fields. Residents listened to a number of people speak about the economic and cultural impacts on the county, town, and city as two teams battled on the nearest baseball field. Over 30 teams are in town for a weekend tournament in partnership with PBR, or Prep Baseball Report. PBR is a leading scouting and amateur baseball powerhouse in the United States, hosting massive tournaments in multiple states in addition to all of their other services. Town Supervisor Tom Williams called the complex a dream come true, and spoke about the economic impacts. That sentiment was echoed by City of Cortland Mayor Scott Steve.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Cortland Repertory Theatre cancels rest of summer mainstage season

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 cancellations continue in Cortland. The Cortland Repertory Theatre is cancelling the remainder of the 2022 summer mainstage season. ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ was set to run thru July 30th – but has been cancelled due to more COVID-19 cases. Ticket holders will be contacted for refunds.
CORTLAND, NY
Police: Cortland man caught with heroin, opioids

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland man is behind bars after getting caught with drugs. Authorities say Richard Stevens was carrying heroin, buprenorphine pills, and packaging materials on Wednesday. When officers approached him, Stevens allegedly fled, but was arrested a short time later. The 25-year-old is charged with criminal...
CORTLAND, NY

