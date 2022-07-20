ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rockstar posts hundreds of new job listings and we bet they're for Grand Theft Auto 6

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

You've probably heard that Rockstar is working on "a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," which until we get a proper and official title we are calling Grand Theft Auto 6 . We expect that the release is still a long way off, optimistically 2024, and maybe even further down the road for PC players. But work on the project appears to be spinning up in earnest, because Rockstar is very suddenly looking to hire a small city of people.

Rockstar's careers page lists all kinds of openings at its studios around the world, but what's really interesting is the list of jobs posted on Hitmarker , a careers website dedicated to gaming and esports jobs. The site lists a whopping 226 jobs at Rockstar, all of which were posted within the past month. 75 of the new job listings went up within the past 24 hours, in fact.

The listings cover a wide range of disciplines, from Associate Production Coordinator: Accessibility in Dundee to Senior Product Manager, Social in New York, Game Tester in Bangalore, Animation R&D Programmer: Computer Vision and ML in Oakville, and Microsoft SQL Server Developer in Andover—and that's all just from the first of eight pages. Alas, none of the listings I've looked at reveal anything about Grand Theft Auto 6, but they do indicate that Rocktar has no intention of closing the door on GTA Online anytime soon: Several job listings are for the ongoing support of the Rockstar Social Club and its online games.

Now, it's possible— possible —that Rockstar is bringing all these people onboard for something else entirely. Maybe Manhunt is coming back, or maybe we'll finally get that new Bully we've all been waiting for; personally, I'd love to see a new Midnight Club. (Yes, Max Payne 4 is my real priority, but I maintain that the best idea for that is to just give it to Remedy.) Rockstar Table Tennis 2? Sure, why not. But keep in mind that it's been a decade since Rockstar made a game that wasn't either GTA or Red Dead, and earlier this month Rockstar announced the end of "major" Red Dead Online content updates —specifically because it's focusing resources on Grand Theft Auto 6.

It's a long shot, but it's possible that we could hear more about the status of GTA6 in a few weeks. Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, will announce its first-quarter financial results for the 2023 fiscal year on August 8.

Thanks, PCGamesN .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

This is the most demanding PC game in terms of GPU power 'and for a long time it had no graphics'

It takes around $150,000 worth of graphics cards to run AI Dungeon's most powerful language model, but you won't need a GPU when it's released on Steam. It takes a whole lot of GPU power to run today's most powerful AI models. Even the most extreme gaming PC build (opens in new tab) wouldn't be able to handle the kind of oomph needed to get the best AI Dungeon (opens in new tab) models up and running. In order for Latitude to power what's essentially this less numbers-heavy, more free and creative online D&D campaign, you'd need something truly beastly.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft Auto Online#Grand Theft Auto 6#Rockstar#Video Game#Social#Oakville#Rocktar#Gta#The Rockstar Social Club
PC Gamer

Stray: How to unlock the atomic battery

If you want to unlock the subway system in Stray, you'll need to find the atomic battery. Once you've met Clementine in Midtown and fetched the worker's jacket and hat for Blazer, you'll be able to sneak into the Neco factory. After avoiding the Sentinels, you'll reach the area where the atomic battery is kept, but getting to it is a little tricky.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Epic boss says NFT games won't be banned on the Epic Games Store

Following Mojang's announcement against the technology, Tim Sweeney says it's not Epic's place to ban them. Yesterday Mojang drew a line in the sand, saying that NFT integration is "generally not something we will support or allow (opens in new tab)." This was prompted by a slew of unofficial Minecraft-adjacent NFTs alongside the appearance of play-to-earn servers for the game, which Mojang puts down to bad actors exploiting the gaps in official policy.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This $6 online street racing game has quickly built a small fanbase on Steam

Kanjozoku Game released earlier this month, and with expectations correctly calibrated, it kind of rules. I feel like I plucked Kanjozoku Game レーサー (opens in new tab) out of a 2000s videogame store bargain bin. It's an old-school arcade racing game that came out on Steam earlier this month for $6 (on sale for $4.49 right now), and it kind of rules, so long as your expectations remain in line with the tubs of banged-up cardboard boxes I'm recalling. It's a cool time-killer that really ought to be purchased with crumpled up pocket bills, but a Steam Wallet will do.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Jobs
PC Gamer

Neopets has been hacked and data for almost 69M accounts appears to be up for sale

Users' personal account data may have been stolen, including passwords and IPs, along with the sites' source code. Neopets, a popular virtual pet-keeping browser game born of the late '90s, has been victim of a data breach. Hackers claiming to be behind the attack say they have personal account info of more than 69 million members, along with a bunch of the site's source code, and are willing to sell the data off for a fee.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PC Gamer

FaZe Clan goes public and drops 25% in first day

The esports and lifestyle brand FaZe Clan has gone public on the Nasdaq, touting itself as a 'creator economy' company with an initial valuation of $725 million. This prompted an immediate selloff of FaZe stock, and a 25% plunge in its valuation on the first day. FaZe began trading thanks...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Newegg's GPU-focused mini site is 'reducing the hassle and frustration' of buying a graphics card

US based online mega-retailer Newegg has launched a new website called JustGPU.com (opens in new tab). As the name suggests, its focus is on GPUs. Rather than simply showing a list of cards with pics, specs and prices as most retailers do, JustGPU is an attempt by Newegg to help consumers make more informed decisions about the graphics cards they are looking to buy.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy