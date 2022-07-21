ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil slumps $3/bbl on gasoline stockpiles, rate hikes and resuming supply

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232YRH_0gmx3MKg00

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than $3 a barrel on Thursday on higher U.S. gasoline stockpiles and after a European Central Bank (ECB) rate hike stoked demand worries, while returning oil supply from Libya and the resumption of Russia's gas flows to Europe eased supply restraints.

Brent crude futures settled at $103.86 a barrel, falling $3.06, or 2.9%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $96.35 a barrel, declining $3.53, or 3.5%.

Both were down more than $5 earlier in the session.

U.S. gasoline futures settled at $3.15, losing 13 cents, or 3.8% following a jump of 3.5 million barrels of the commodity in storage last week, U.S. government data showed on Wednesday, far exceeding analyst forecasts.

"If you don't need the gasoline, then you don't need the crude oil to make the gasoline, and that's the math that's killing crude oil right now," said Robert Yawger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Oil futures trading volumes have also been thin and prices volatile as traders attempt to square weaker energy demand with tighter supply resulting from the loss of Russian barrels after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Flows through Russia's Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, partially resumed after being shut for maintenance on July 11. The pipeline had already run on reduced volumes following a dispute sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The resumption of Nord Stream gas flows appears to be conjuring up images of a more conciliatory posture on the part of Russia regarding continued movement of crude and products into Europe in the coming weeks/month," said Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates in a note. read more

The European Central Bank on Thursday joined many other central banks in raising interest rates, focusing on fighting runaway inflation rather than the economic downturn, which can weigh on oil demand. read more

The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates to stimulate stalling economic growth.

On Wednesday, Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said crude production had resumed at several oilfields after the lifting of force majeure on oil exports last week.

The reduced flow on one of Canada's major oil export arteries, the Keystone pipeline, should only have a slight impact on oil deliveries, analysts said.

Additional Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Rowen Edwards in London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 94

RantNRoll
4d ago

so, the "industry" is using the "excuse" of "demand" as a cover for extended high pricing and now there's "stockpiles" of gasoline? wouldn't that prove "market manipulation" of prices by the oil companies?

Reply(7)
55
RsRTraitors
4d ago

All by manipulation and the Central Banks globally wake up people they're are the cause of all of this. The Banksters are who fund all WAR'S. !

Reply(25)
17
joe
3d ago

The super rich, oil executives and the useless politicians will not let prices fall to far. They must keep hurting the middle class. It’s what they do!

Reply
10
