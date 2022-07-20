ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry Berke: The Jan. 6 committee has given DOJ a trial run

 3 days ago

Bannon trial: Top lawyer for House Jan. 6 committee says it is "very unusual" to outright ignore Congressional subpoenas

Washington — The government in former top Trump strategist Steve Bannon's criminal contempt trial rested Wednesday afternoon after a day and a half of arguments. The chief counsel for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol told jurors that it's "very unusual" for witnesses who receive a congressional subpoena to outright fail to comply, and the committee viewed its referral of Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal contempt of Congress a "very serious step."
Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison if 'insulting' defense 'backfires' at trial

As prosecutors make opening arguments at Trump veteran Steve Bannon’s criminal trial, former U.S. attorney for S.D.N.Y. David Kelley says Bannon's current defense can "backfire" with "a big potential to insult the jurors." Bannon's lawyers are trying to argue that Bannon could evade a House subpoena. Kelley walks through the case with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber. July 19, 2022.
Judge tells Lindsey Graham he must testify in grand jury probe

Last week, a special grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation into possible 2020 election interference in Georgia issued subpoenas to several people close to Donald Trump — including Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. Almost immediately thereafter, the South Carolinian’s lawyers said Graham didn’t intend to honor the subpoena, dismissing the local investigation as “all politics.”
Trump's criminal intent is now clear. Merrick Garland's intentions aren't.

For weeks, if not months, leadership at the Department of Justice has repeatedly told us they will follow the facts and the law and will hold Jan. 6 wrongdoers accountable “at any level.” Yet they provide few updates or concrete information. We have seen zero overt law enforcement activity against anyone but the foot soldiers of former President Donald Trump’s insurrection. In substance, the DOJ is asking the American people to trust them. But following the House’s final (at least for a while) Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, that trust is eroding.
Jan 6 hearings – live: Judge warns Bannon lawyers against ‘circus’, as Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia

After months trying to have his trial delayed, far-right agitator and Trump ally Steve Bannon is now in court facing a charge of criminal contempt of Congress, with prosecutors arguing he simply “decided he was above the law” when refusing to comply with a subpoena from the 6 January select committee.“This case is not about what happened on Jan. 6,” said assistant US attorney Amanda Vaughan in court. “This case is about the defendant thumbing his nose at the orderly processes of our government.”Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani has been ordered by a judge to testify to the grand jury convened...
Indicted Trump aide Bannon's Hail Mary gets fact-checked by House investigator

Jan. 6 Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber and fact-checks Steve Bannon’s claims he “wants” to cooperate with the committee. “So far as I am aware, as of this moment, we haven’t received any… documents. So I think he is just blowing smoke for the court,” Lofgren told Melber. July 15, 2022.
Joe: Trump's biggest enablers were begging him to stop. How is he not already in jail?

Joe Scarborough reacts to audio from a White House security official's testimony about how members of former VP Mike Pence's security detail feared for their lives, and reflected on how many people tried to get former President Donald Trump to call off the riot, but he resisted, and instead became "more vile, and more repugnant than everyone else around him." July 22, 2022.
