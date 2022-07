SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Citrus greening is devastating the orange production industry and orange growers are feeling the pain. “Very concerned about it,” said Paul Meador, the President of Everglades Harvesting, Inc. “We are right now able to produce enough oranges to cover our costs of operation. It’s very close. Anything, a freeze, or a hurricane, would be enough to push us over the edge.”

