Detectives need assistance identifying a person of interest in a fraud case. On July 10, a victim had her wallet stolen while shopping in the Murfreesboro area. She was alerted that several of her credit cards had been used at the Walmart on Old Fort Parkway between the time of 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The victim’s cards were used to purchase items totaling nearly $5,500. If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective Ray Daniel (629) 201-5512.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO