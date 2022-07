This Saturday we’re excited to welcome Kiyokawa Orchards back to the market. Cherry season was a bit delayed this year due to our inclement spring. While they will have some pie cherries, they are extremely limited, so preorders are best. We suggest placing an order by emailing directly to orderkiyokawa@gmail.com by Thursday at 6pm. Make sure to check out their fresh eating varieties as well!

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO