What if Pearl Harbor happened and we didn’t do anything about it?. For the Colorado River, Pearl Harbor is happening now, and Colorado, for one, is saying "Not my problem." A 22-year-long drought has dropped water levels in reservoirs along the lifeblood of the West to record lows, prompting the federal Bureau of Land Reclamation in June to demand an emergency plan for massive usage cutbacks from the seven states along the river.

