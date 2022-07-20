ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why is baby formula still so hard to find?

By Brooke Shafer, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2P8L_0gmwB6cX00

( NewsNation ) — Despite multiple baby formula shipments being flown into the United States from overseas, some parents continue to struggle to find formula on store shelves.

Some doctors say the shortage in the U.S. is not getting worse, but it’s not getting better. Hospitals are running out of samples of formula for parents, and there’s still a concern for babies with specific medical conditions.

According to data from IRI, a market research company , 28.3% of powdered baby formula products were out of stock in U.S. stores this month — up from 23.7% in May.

The Biden administration has taken steps to fix the formula shortage, launching Operation Fly Formula in May to speed up imports from overseas formula producers. The U.S. flew in millions of pounds of formula from Europe.

Yet, a big issue that remains is Abbott Nutrition’s production of baby formula. The company’s Michigan factory, which closed in February over contamination, contributed to the national shortage. Production resumed earlier this month.

Dr. Mark Corkins, nutrition chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said he’s not hopeful things will get better immediately.

Need to find baby formula? Texas mother creates interactive map for parents in need

“We’ve given out a lot of samples, and what we have is pretty much gone at this point. It’s not like we’re on the manufacturers anytime soon because they’re running out, too,” Corkins said.

He continued: “I would love to say, OK, they’re cleaning up the factory, they’re gonna get production rolling. I’d love to say four weeks but I don’t think that’s realistic. I think it’s going to be more at least eight, probably 12. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Recently, the FDA said it would help foreign manufacturers stay on the U.S. market for the long term, in an effort to diversify the formula supply here.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf previously predicted the formula shortage could last until July. He said Tuesday that retail data show that supplies have improved with increases in both U.S. production and imports.

“What you’re going to see is a gradual climbing out of the current situation as more and more formula becomes available,” Califf said.

In the meantime, any parents continue to turn to alternatives to buying baby formula by turning to Facebook groups and ordering online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Police arrest 13-year-old following weekend Wayne Street shooting

Erie Police have arrested a 13-year-old after a shooting on Wayne Street. The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Wayne Street. Police tell us a 16-year-old was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh. The victim is still in critical condition. The 13-year-old suspect is […]
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
YourErie

PSP trooper allegedly drove patrol car into horse multiple times

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper has been charged for an alleged on-duty animal cruelty incident that saw the trooper driving a patrol vehicle into a horse multiple times. According to a PSP report, the PSP Internal Affairs Division filed the criminal complaint against Corporal Michael Perillo. The complaint alleges that Perillo was responding […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Europe#Iri#Abbott Nutrition
YourErie

Congressman Mike Kelly upset at Erie Reader for op-ed piece

The latest issue of the Erie Reader is apparently not sitting well with Congressman Mike Kelly. The six-term Republican has scheduled a news conference Friday. The notice sent out by “Mike Kelly for Congress” indicates Kelly will address “misinformation printed in the Erie Reader” and a “lawsuit could be forthcoming.” A spokesperson confirmed their issue […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Public cooperation plays key role in Millcreek drug bust

Millcreek Police said the public’s cooperation played a role in Wednesday’s drug raid in Springland Terrace. Erie Police said in some instances, cooperation from the community can make neighborhoods safer and can ultimately save lives. Millcreek Police arrested two suspects Wednesday after a drug bust in Springland Terrace. Authorities said members of the community reached […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Suspect arrested in East 24th Street shooting

Erie Police have made an arrest after a shooting in the 500 block of East 24th Street. Police responded to a shots fired called around 11 a.m. Wednesday from a home on East 24th Street. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, a victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police took several witnesses into […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
YourErie

Driver flees scene after hitting pedestrian on Ash Street

Erie Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver who reportedly fled the scene. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 700 block of Ash Street. According to Erie Police, one person was transported to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on a suspect at this time.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie grape farmers run into a unique problem: an abundance of crops

It’s not every day you see a grape harvester in July. That’s because they’re usually kept in storage until September when the grapes are ready to picked, but if you were in North East or Harborcreek Thursday, you may have seen a few harvesters in the vineyards. This year’s crop is so heavy, farmers are […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Conneaut Lake Park holds Mid-Summer Festival

Conneaut Lake Park is hosting its Mid-Summer Festival. Over 50 vendors are taking part in the festival and guests have the opportunity to enjoy the performing bands as well as the tiki bar. There were plenty of classic cars on hand for a cruise-in at the park on Saturday. If...
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
YourErie

Search continues for missing Crawford County woman

Update: First responders will gather for the continued search of Candice Caffas on Friday, July 22 at 9a.m. According to Trooper Cindy Schick, any and all volunteers able to conduct a ground search are asked to meet at the Vernon Township Fire Department located at 16589 McMath Ave, Meadville. The command post will also be […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Body of missing fishing boat captain recovered from Lake Erie

The search for a fishing boat captain who fell into Lake Erie has ended after more than two weeks. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr. has been recovered. The body of the Coudersport, Pennsylvania man was found in Evans, New York. That’s about 50 miles from Ripley, […]
COUDERSPORT, PA
YourErie

Escaped Luzerne County inmate captured in South Carolina

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the escaped inmate, Robert Vargo, from Luzerne County has been captured in South Carolina. According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, who was wanted after escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning. The […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Fire destroys Corry home on Route 6

Several fire companies responded to a two-alarm fire in Warren County overnight. The first calls went out just before midnight for a structure fire in the 40000 block of Route 6, in Columbus Township. According to reports from the scene, the home was fully involved when the first crews arrived. No one was believed to […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy