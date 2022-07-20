ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Vehicle City Gridiron Classic returns for 5th year at Atwood Stadium

By Brandon Green
abc12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The high school football season is right around the corner and the organization announced who's going to be playing the 5th annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic this year. The two-day double header event will start on Thursday, August...

www.abc12.com

abc12.com

Flint City advances to USL2 Central Conference Semifinals

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Flint City was facing South Bend Friday in the USL2 Central Conference quarterfinals. The game was scoreless until the 39th minute, then Bucks Harvey Slade would find Jelldrik Dallman to give Flint City the lead. It didn't take them long to add another goal, right before...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Wolverines spend day with young Flintstones

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On game days at Michigan, more than 100,000 fans pack the Big House to cheer on their Wolverines. This Thursday in Flint, kids from the Boys and Girls Club and Flint International Academy were the stars in the spotlight. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team were their biggest fans.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan Football and Dort Financial Center host carnival for Flint youth

Michigan Football gives Flint youth day at carnival. Tarence Lard, from the Flint International Academy, high fives Michigan Football players at the Dort Financial Center during a carnival held by Michigan Football for the Boys and Girls Club and the Flint International Academy in Flint on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
FLINT, MI
Flint, MI
Banana 101.5

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Praises Sheriff Swanson at Genesee County Ignite Event

University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh visited the Genesee County Jail today (7/21), praising Sheriff Chris Swanson for his work in the community. Harbaugh and several of his team's players served meals at the jail and spoke with inmates as part of Sheriff Swanson's IGNITE program. Swanson's pet project is designed to educate inmates in order to prepare them to successfully re-enter society.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Places to Find Great Sweet Corn

Aw, shucks! It’s sweet corn season! (which leads into cider mill preseason, which leads into autumn) We like corn and have enjoyed it for a long time. Wikipedia tells us that corn (maize) was first cultivated about 10,000 years ago in Latin America when, according to Michigan Tech, our Great Lake State had no great lakes and was still completely covered by glaciers.
CHELSEA, MI
abc12.com

Black Business Expo returns to Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday marks the return of a tradition for Flint's black entrepreneurs-The Black Business Expo. The event was originally started by Quintin L Marshall Senior and intends to help black entrepreneurs hit the ground running. Friday's program was the first expo held since his death in 2018.
FLINT, MI
kiiky.com

Highest Paid Lawyers in Michigan |Salary 2022

Some lawyers seem to have a lot of money, while others struggle to make ends meet. In the business, one lawyer makes so much more money than another. In reality, lawyers can choose to specialize in certain areas of law. Just like doctors can choose to specialize in different areas of medicine. The pay scales are very different.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Weekend rain & storm chances, tracking stronger storms Saturday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last two days of the workweek were hot no doubt, but we did find some relief in lower humidity levels. This weekend sees the humidity increasing again with more heat too, but the focus of the forecast is the storm chance for Saturday night. Some storms could reach the strong to severe level, and more signs are pointing to the storms being able to hold some of their strength even after passing over Lake Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Dinner Bell: the Flint Farmers' Market

Hello to the many new subscribers of this newsletter! Thanks for joining us. In this week's Detroit News I talked to some Flint chefs who are helping food entrepreneurs get their projects off the ground via the Flint Social Club. It operates out of the Flint Farmers' Market, which I was very impressed with, so I wrote about that this week, too.
DETROIT, MI
beltmag.com

The Rise and Fall of ‘New Work’ in Flint

In the 1980s, the Center for New Work proposed a radically different industrial future. In 1980, two years after General Motors began shuttering its auto plants in Flint, Richard Gull watched a special broadcast on Ann Arbor’s public television station titled “Culture After the Elimination of Labor.” It was a ten-part series developed by Frithjof Bergmann to publicize “new work,” an idea developed in his 1977 book On Being Free. Bergmann, a charismatic University of Michigan philosophy professor sometimes described as “Moses with an Austrian accent,” believed that technological developments ought to lighten humanity’s workload, but that became impossible in a job system that linked wages to survival, making work an end in itself.
FLINT, MI
thecw46.com

Gardner White holding warehouse clearance event in Saginaw in July

SAGINAW, Mich. - Savvy shoppers can savor a summer of style and savings!. Gardner White’s first-ever Saginaw Warehouse Clearance Event at its 2660 Tittabawassee Road location will run from July 14 through 27. Prices on fabulous furniture and accessory finds will be near, at, and below-cost. Guests can also...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint Community Schools will require masks for the start of the school year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Community School district has said that there will be a temporary mask requirement at all buildings for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. In a letter to parents and guardians, Flint Community Schools said well-being of our scholars, families, teachers and staff remains our highest priority.
FLINT, MI

