Vehicle City Gridiron Classic returns for 5th year at Atwood Stadium

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last two days of the workweek were hot no doubt, but we did find some relief in lower humidity levels. This weekend sees the humidity increasing again with more heat too, but the focus of the forecast is the storm chance for Saturday night. Some storms could reach the strong to severe level, and more signs are pointing to the storms being able to hold some of their strength even after passing over Lake Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO