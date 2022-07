It may only be preseason, but El Clasico in Las Vegas has turned into quite the affair ahead of a La Liga season where Barcelona are pushing to topple Real Madrid for the title. After Real Madrid missed out on Kylian Mbappe with him staying with PSG, they were still able to strengthen the team by adding Antonio Rudiger and Aurelin Tchouameni. While Los Blancos have an aging squad on the surface, they're preparing for life after midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos evenutally ride off into the sunset and Eduardo Camavinga will likely be in for a bigger role this season. With Gareth Bale's wages finally off the books, Real Madrid will also have spending power to chase whoever they want moving forward.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO