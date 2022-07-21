24-year-old Tri-Cities construction worker found dead near Walla Walla

A Tri-Cities construction worker has been identified as the person found dead near Walla Walla earlier this month.

Miguel “Mikey” Perez Barragan’s body was discovered July 6 east of the city in a rural area of the county, according to a release from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.

A citizen found the remains of the 24-year-old shortly before 4:15 p.m., and sheriff’s detectives, deputies and the Walla Walla Regional Task Force searched the area at the time.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab also was called in to help with collecting evidence.

Perez Barragan was taken to Spokane County for an autopsy. Information about how or when he might have died was not included in the sheriff’s office release.

Sheriff’s officials say they are not releasing any other information about his death.

A GoFundMe account created by his older sister has raised about $4,500 for his funeral expenses. His memorial is Thursday.

“He was only 24 years old, unfortunately his life was short,” she wrote.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Citian. He was working in residential construction, according to his funeral notice.