ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
930 AM KMPT

Montana Bridge “Dangerously Close” to Falling in the Water

By Denny Bedard
930 AM KMPT
930 AM KMPT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A section of one of Montana's best-known rivers will be closed for a period of time, and for good reason. The perils of the Yellowstone River this spring and summer have been well-chronicled with the sad stories of floods, park and road closures, immense property damage, loss of homes and so...

930kmpt.com

Comments / 2

Related
Q2 News

Beartooth Pass reopens after flood damage

One of Montana's most iconic roads reopened after more than a month of being shut down because of the historic flooding. The Montana Department of Transportation welcomed back travelers around 5:30 Friday night. The Beartooth Highway had been closed since May because of snow and also the flooding which damaged...
RED LODGE, MT
travelyouman.com

Montana Fishing Trips Guide 2022(The 7 Best)

Fishing in Montana is as near to nirvana as it gets for fishermen. Apart from being breathtakingly gorgeous, the landscapes are also very underdeveloped; the fourth-largest state in the country only has 800,000. Runoff from the majestic Rocky Mountains, a perfect habitat for trout and salmon, supplies the pristine rivers and streams. Because of this, Montana is home to several fishing resorts and lodges, many of which have fly fishing specialists on staff who have a thorough understanding of the local geography. A select handful provide even more, including fine dining, luxurious yet sometimes surprising lodgings, and a variety of outdoor activities. If you are looking for Montana fishing trips, here are the best options available to consider as of now.
MONTANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Montana: Top 7 Best Places To Visit in Montana, United state

Montana is a landlocked, mountainous state in the United States east of the Bitterroot Ranges of the Rocky Mountains. It is also south of Canada. Montana is located in the northern part of the United States, in the Plains region. It is the fourth largest state in terms of area and eighth most populous. Helena is the capital.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone River#In The Water#Erosion#Property Damage#Urban Construction#Montana Fish#Montana Fwp
NBCMontana

2,320 new COVID-19 cases in Montana in the last week

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana state health officials report 294,340 total cases of COVID-19 for Friday, July 22, 2022. 3,467 people have died of the virus. This is an increase of 2,320 cases in the last week. Friday, July 8 was the last daily update to the COVID-19 map dashboard....
MONTANA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

One more day of sun before rain returns

Killed were 41-year-old Thomas Hayes of Post Falls, Idaho, and 36-year-old Jared Bird of Anchorage, Alaska. Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest says the CH-47D Series “Chinook” helicopter crashed Thursday in the Salmon River near the small town of Salmon. Numerous witnesses told the National Transportation Safety...
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Moose 95.1 FM

Is Butte developing a Bozeman migration problem?

I had a very interesting conversation yesterday with a friend I hadn't seen in months. We hadn't seen each other because she and her husband moved from Bozeman to Butte. "The prices here (Bozeman) are just too much. We were never going to get a place to live that made sense. So we packed our s*** and got out of here, over the hill." Ok, then.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Talks

Spreading a Loved One’s Ashes in Montana? Here Are the Rules

Everything seems to be getting more expensive, including death. Life's final expense can vary state-to-state, but according to Bankrate.com the average cost for a funeral and burial service in the United States is around $7,640. If you want to include a vault in a cemetery, prices can climb up to $9,000. You can have a loved one's remains cremated for under $500.
NBCMontana

Verizon-Cellular Plus plans giveaway for backpacks, school supplies

MISSOULA, Mont. — Verizon-Cellular Plus will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies at its Montana stores on July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program gathers donations from employees, customers and vendor partners to help families get their children ready for school.
MISSOULA, MT
kslnewsradio.com

New research predicts Lake Powell, Lake Mead collapse if Colorado River Basin states don’t make sacrifices

SALT LAKE CITY — Some new research points to a collapse of Lake Mead and Lake Powell if neither the upper nor lower Colorado River Basin states sacrifice to cut water use. “If neither side blinks, and neither side were to seriously reduce its use, then the system will go to dead pool,” said the Director of Utah State University’s Center for Colorado River Studies, Dr. Jack Schmidt. Schmidt was among the authors of the peer-reviewed research.
COLORADO STATE
Tinybeans

All Aboard These Incredible Train Car Vacation Rentals

If you are looking for the ultimate vacation for the train enthusiast in your family, look no further. This list is full of vintage railroad car vacation rentals, a WWII troop kitchen train car and loads of cabooses—all of them decked out for sleeping. All aboard for some major railfan fun!
HUTCHINSON, KS
NewsTalk 95.5

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

All that smoke in Gallatin County yesterday wasn’t from a Montana wildfire

On Monday afternoon, after a very windy but mostly blue sky day, the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas became engulfed in that notorious haze of wildfire smoke. What entered our airspace was smoke blowing in from Idaho, from a wildfire called the Moose Fire. It's currently burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road. This fire was initially reported on Sunday, 7/17/2022 with the cause still listed as 'unknown'.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Alt 101.5

Montana Traditions – Bitterroot Brewfest & Daly Days

Getting outside is a staple of summer, and that's the idea behind this year's 27th Annual Bitterroot Brewfest; enjoying time spent outdoors in the sun with like-minded neighbors. Every year since 1995, friends and family have been coming together in Hamilton to enjoy brews, food, and each other. This year's...
HAMILTON, MT
pagosasprings.com

No afternoon fishing…PERIOD!

DURANGO, Colo. – With low water levels and water temperatures consistently rising above 71 degrees, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has enacted a voluntary afternoon fishing closure for the Animas River through Durango, the Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir and the San Juan River through Pagosa Springs. Temperatures in these...
DURANGO, CO
96.7 KISS FM

Lottery Winners in Montana are Scarce

Some people think you are wasting your money buying a lottery ticket, but you could also be making history for Montana if you won. The lottery is something that everyone in America has played in their life. Think about it, you could win millions of dollars that could change your life overnight. Who wouldn't want that? Well, the thing is, the lottery and Montana don't have a deep history.
BOZEMAN, MT
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy