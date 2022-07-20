ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Gerry ready to leave it all out on the court for Madison

By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor
Madison Daily Leader
 3 days ago

Every kid growing up had a security blanket. For some children...

www.madisondailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND native breaks into the Olympics

For most of us, the dream of being in the Olympics is just that, a dream. But for an elite group of athletes that dream becomes a reality. And, with an ever growing roster of sports joining the games, more athletes are being awarded the opportunity to live the dream. The newest? B-boys. That’s right, breakdancing is joining the games for the first time in Paris in 2024, and one film team is setting out tell the story.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

WATCH: Sioux Falls’ Cleveland Elementary Made the News in 1968

'Portrait of a Nation' mural at Cleveland Elementary, Sioux Falls. Check Out This 1962 Listing of Sioux Falls Bars and Restaurants - Do You Remember Any?. Check out this collection of Sioux Falls bars and restaurants. We have Giovanni's Steak House, The Rainbow Bar, Harry's Hamburgers, Eagle Bar and Lounge, Pancake House, Nickel Plate, and more. Do you remember any of them? Or how long any lasted?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN 99.1

What Is Sioux Falls Still Missing?

Sioux Falls is known for being populated with an over-abundance of friendly people and a great quality of life for its residents. The city has exceeded the 200,000 population mark and continues to grow and grow every single year. More and more businesses are either opening or relocating to South...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Education
Madison, SD
Sports
Madison, SD
Basketball
City
Madison, SD
KELOLAND TV

Free back-to-school fair scheduled for August 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families will soon begin back-to-school shopping. The Prairie View Prevention Center wants to help with a back-to-school donation drive. Shopping for school supplies can be a financial strain on families, especially this year as people are dealing with inflation. “Right now we’re seeing a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Breinna Grace is back home after May motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – A Sioux Falls woman is finally home after spending two months in hospitals and rehab. In May, 20-year-old Breinna Grace was riding on a motorcycle with her boyfriend when they were in a crash near 41st Street and Veterans Parkway. She suffered brain damage, broken bones, a skull fracture and a stroke.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Check the winning numbers for Mega Millions jackpot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Do you have the winning numbers?. The numbers are in for Friday’s massive mega millions jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $660 million earlier this week, the third-largest prize in the game’s history.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
KELOLAND TV

Hot Classic Night returns to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is about to be overrun by classic cars. The Nyberg’s Ace Hot Classic Night classic car show makes its return to downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday. “Five years ago we opened up this store downtown Sioux Falls and we heard...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Econ-O-Wash has reopened its doors

The May 12 derecho destroyed the only laundromat in Lake County when the storm came through two months ago. Finally, Econ-O-Wash in Madison reopened on Monday. “People have been going to Brookings and Salem to wash their clothes,” said Miranda Clark, one of the employees at the laundromat.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Incest victim comes face-to-face with father

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s often a deep, dark secret in families that victims keep hidden due to their own shame. But this victim of incest is sharing her story and how coming face-to-face with her abuser, her father, still haunts her today. 22-year-old Justice Haggin says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Court#Aau Basketball#Nba#The Madison High School
KELOLAND TV

How the IMPLICIT program is helping families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A national program that a Minnesota hospital implemented a year ago has impacted hundreds of families. Kim Thooft welcomed her fourth child in December. It was during her baby’s well child check at Pipestone County Medical Center that she realized she was suffering from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New lodge provides comfortable nature experience

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Newton Hills State Park will soon open a new rental lodge. The new lodge is ADA compliant and has room for 12 people. The goal is to give groups a chance to explore nature in comfort. This isn’t your typical camping experience, but that’s not...
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Badlands hiker dies; Hutterite co-op accused; city budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Fall Mayor Paul TenHaken says the main priority of his 2023 budget proposal is meeting the needs of the growing community. He says Sioux Falls saw seven-thousand people move to the city last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cooler weather and rain chances ahead for KELOLAND

It’s a quiet start to the morning across KELOLAND with light winds. Another hot day is likely, but cooler weather is on the horizon. A few thunderstorms clipped the northeast corner of KELOLAND last night. Most areas missed the rain. Sisseton picked up .69″ of rain with those storms,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
pureoldies1035.com

Additional charges filed against pair who led officers on pursuit last Thursday

Additional charges have been filed and bond has been increased for the two men involved in a high-speed pursuit and shooting incident that ended in Madison last Thursday. 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg face felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, alternate counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and commission of a felony while armed with a firearm. Bond was increased to 100,000 dollars cash. The pursuit began in Minnehaha County as an attempted drug bust and continued on I-29, on Highway 34, and through Colman before ending up in Madison. Shots were fired at law enforcement by the suspects throughout the pursuit. No one was hurt in the incident. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for August 3rd.
MADISON, SD
kelo.com

BREAKING: Hwys 42 and 11 between Sioux Falls and Iowa line are closed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Highway 42 and Highway 11 between Sioux Falls and the Iowa State Line are closed due to road construction. They say please use another route if you’re headed in that area.
KELOLAND TV

Update: 4 hurt in house fire

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Four people were taken to the hospital following an early morning house fire in western Sioux Falls. The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of West Pine Meadows Place. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says three people were located...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy